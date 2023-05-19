Sarah Haghi and Joey Blaha with Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse set up a pop-up bookstore Friday at the downtown convention center for the Santa Fe International Literary Festival. The local bookstore has stocked thousands of books from authors attending the festival.
Sarah Haghi and Joey Blaha with Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse set up a pop-up bookstore Friday at the downtown convention center for the Santa Fe International Literary Festival. The local bookstore has stocked thousands of books from authors attending the festival.
For Santa Fe author Carmella Padilla, bookstores have been "everything" for the decades she has been writing books about art, food and Northern New Mexican culture.
"People spend a lot of time online these days, and I’m grateful that people can read what I write online, but there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned book," she said.
Padilla is a co-founder of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, which is bringing authors from around the world to the City Different for events and talks Friday through Sunday.
The relationship between the festival and Santa Fe's many local, independent bookstores is a symbiotic one.
Despite the yearslong proliferation of digital media, local booksellers say their sales are up compared to last year.
Dorothy Massey, who has owned the independent Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse for 28 of its 45 years, said her business continues to grow.
Massey has set up a pop-up bookstore at the city convention center with about 5,000 books for the festival. Collected Works has stocked new and old titles from authors who will appear at the festival, such as Jennifer Egan, Colum McCann and John Irving.
Massey calls Santa Fe a "very literary" city.
"It is a very collegial group, by and large," Massey said of Santa Fe's 18 independent bookstores. "There are petty jealousies, and we're all in competition supposedly. But since we're a general bookstore, we try to stay away from other stores' specialties."
She said they will call each other when they have a customer looking for a book they can't find.
During the early, uncertain days of the coronavirus pandemic, Collected Works remained open and kept employees on payroll by selling books curbside.
"There were nine of us working — masked and gloved, six feet apart — and nine of us went in, and nine of us came out," Massey said.
Jean Devine, who has owned Garcia Street Books for six years, steered her shop through the pandemic as well.
She said it took "a lot of nimbleness" during a time when direction seemed to be changing every other week.
"It was like dancing," Devine said. "We did all kinds of things for people to get their books — we did shipping, home deliveries, curbside, whatever it took to still try to be a resource to the community. Anything to remain a constant during times when we were encountering things none of us had ever dealt with before."
Devine said her book sales have also increased. She believes physical books will never die because they offer a different experience than digital formats, one that appeals to more than one sense.
"Bookstores drive community," she said. "They create space for people to interact with one another."
At George R.R. Martin's Beastly Books in the Santa Fe Railyard, a growing interest in "speculative fiction" has helped to fuel an expansion of offerings, workers said.
Twig Delujé, the "master of story" of Beastly Books, described speculative fiction as an umbrella term for science fiction, horror and fantasy — the bookstore's specialties.
The shop has been successful, Delujé said, "because we cater to not just literature but all things in the speculative world," adding Beastly Books has hosted events involving painting, writers' workshops, live music and even Saturday morning cartoons.
"We're just trying to create a place where we would all want to hang out," marketing director Al LaFleur said.
Beastly Books reopened in April 2021 after closing during the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas the store sold almost exclusively autographed books beforehand, Delujé said, it has since expanded its offerings to a diverse collection of titles and collectibles.
"I think especially with the genres, there is always something about having a physical copy," Delujé said. "People get into the art and design of the covers. Something about that will never die out."
For Carmella Padilla, it is special to see a community come together around writing and books — something one usually experiences alone, "sometimes in a frustrating way." The excitement behind the literary festival, along with a slew of author readings and signing events at Santa Fe bookstores throughout the year, show books aren't going anywhere any time soon.
Padilla considers the phrase "curl up with a good book," which she said sort of embodies the comfort and joy of reading from a physical book.
"I guess you could curl up with a tablet," she said, "but I’d rather have a real book."