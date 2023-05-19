For Santa Fe author Carmella Padilla, bookstores have been "everything" for the decades she has been writing books about art, food and Northern New Mexican culture. 

"People spend a lot of time online these days, and I’m grateful that people can read what I write online, but there’s nothing like a good old-fashioned book," she said.

Padilla is a co-founder of the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, which is bringing authors from around the world to the City Different for events and talks Friday through Sunday. 

