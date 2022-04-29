editor's pick AG's Office holds disposal event for unneeded medications The New Mexican Apr 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Attorney General's Office announced Friday it is holding a National Drug Take Back Day event Saturday in downtown Santa Fe.Residents can safely dispose of prescription drugs such as opioids, sleep medications and benzodiazepines with no questions asked in an effort to keep them out of the wrong hands.All types of prescription drugs will be accepted for safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the agency's offices in the Villagra Building, 408 Galisteo St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement Read the E-edition View the e-edition on enewmexican.com Download the e-edition app The Santa Fe New Mexican e-edition is available to eligible subscription holders. Click to subscribe. MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFierce winds challenge fire crews as growing blazes force more evacuationsCity of Santa Fe 'essentially fired' by auditing firm; state says it will interveneNew Mexico’s largest wildfire remains uncontainedNew Mexico fires still burning, but legacy of anguish begins80 years later, internment camp still an unknown part of Santa Fe historySanta Fe police seek help on motorcyclist's death at West Zia Road, Yucca StreetWildfires in New Mexico grow, merge Saturday as wind limits firefightersFirefighters make progress Sunday on New Mexico wildfiresRodriguez's dismissal from St. Michael's was not prettyReality of damage comes home to those affected by Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak blaze Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside seat Santa Fe's switch to full-time mayor opened way for bossism Will Webber Rodriguez's dismissal from St. Michael's was not pretty Rescue Report At first meeting, cat choses Santa Fe couple Magic Table Calabacitas Benedict gives brunch a Southwest flair