The Attorney General's Office announced Friday it is holding a National Drug Take Back Day event Saturday in downtown Santa Fe.

Residents can safely dispose of prescription drugs such as opioids, sleep medications and benzodiazepines with no questions asked in an effort to keep them out of the wrong hands.

All types of prescription drugs will be accepted for safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the agency's offices in the Villagra Building, 408 Galisteo St.

