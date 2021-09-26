A more than 40-year-old mural on Guadalupe Street showcasing local cultures and landmarks is going to disappear.
Both sides in a legal conflict over whether to save artist Gilberto Guzman's Multi-Cultural mural have agreed the painting on the state-owned Halpin Building will not be saved.
Guzman, who is in his late 80s, filed a lawsuit to stop the state Department of Cultural Affairs from removing the mural, painted in 1980, as part of the agency's plan to build the Vladem Contemporary museum at the Halpin Building site.
But Guzman has agreed to create a scaled-down version of the mural for display inside the lobby of the Vladem Contemporary, the state Department of Cultural Affairs said Friday.
"The Multi-Cultural mural will also be honored outside the building with an interpretive panel including an image of the mural, a portion of its history and an augmented reality opportunity to experience the mural as it existed," according to a joint statement from both parties.
The original mural "will not remain and therefore will be stuccoed over," the statement said.
The mural is now hidden behind a tarp. The Department of Cultural Affairs has said the work cannot be saved or relocated as construction on the Vladem Contemporary moves forward.
The decision to remove the mural has created controversy, with some critics decrying it as gentrification and the erasure of long-held cultural traditions.
Those supporting efforts to save the mural have argued it could have been restored and repainted as a nod to the city's history of making and preserving street art.
Guzman sought to gain permanent protection for the mural, but U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs denied his petition and also denied the state's effort to throw out the lawsuit.
Instead, Riggs ordered both parties to undergo mediation in late August. In their joint statement, both sides said "the case has been dismissed and a settlement has been reached."
Riggs signed the order of dismissal Friday, saying it is up to both parties to "bear [their] own attorney fees and costs."
