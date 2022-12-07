New Mexico State University has suspended men’s basketball players Anthony Roy, Issa Muhammad and Marchelus Avery for their roles following a deadly Nov. 19 shooting on the University of New Mexico campus as controversy continues to swirl around the incident.

A New Mexico State spokesman said all three players will sit out one game. The Aggies were in California on Wednesday night to face Santa Clara and are scheduled to play at Duquesne in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The players’ status for this weekend’s contest remains unclear.

Roy did not make the trip to Santa Clara. The school said it was “for personal reasons.”

Popular in the Community