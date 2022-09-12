4514817_4404753_1866587_LANL-Technical-Area-3-cmyk_15080136.jpg

An aerial view of Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2020. The National Nuclear Security Administration is holding a public comment period before it conducts a sitewide review of the lab under the National Environmental Protection Act.

 Los Alamos National Laboratory Courtesy image

The federal agency that oversees nuclear weapons will hold two hearings this week to give the public a chance to comment about the first full sitewide environmental review of Los Alamos National Laboratory since 2008. 

The National Nuclear Security Administration is conducting the sitewide review of the lab under the National Environmental Protection Act — breaking from its past resistance to doing fresh analysis of possible impacts as the lab gears up to annually produce 30 plutonium bomb pits by 2026. 

The virtual hearings, known as scoping sessions, will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. 

