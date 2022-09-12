An aerial view of Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2020. The National Nuclear Security Administration is holding a public comment period before it conducts a sitewide review of the lab under the National Environmental Protection Act.
The federal agency that oversees nuclear weapons will hold two hearings this week to give the public a chance to comment about the first full sitewide environmental review of Los Alamos National Laboratory since 2008.
The National Nuclear Security Administration is conducting the sitewide review of the lab under the National Environmental Protection Act — breaking from its past resistance to doing fresh analysis of possible impacts as the lab gears up to annually produce 30 plutonium bomb pits by 2026.
The virtual hearings, known as scoping sessions, will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two years ago, the agency, a branch of the U.S. Department of Energy, said there was no need for a new sitewide study because little had changed overall since 2008 and a “supplement analysis” of the earlier study would suffice.
The agency now plans to do a comprehensive review of the lab’s operations, programs, technology, infrastructure and construction projects to determine if they must be improved or even overhauled to carry the lab through the next 15 years, including the planned pit manufacturing.
Agency officials have said their decision to do the analysis after balking as recently as last year was based on changing circumstances.
Watchdog groups have bashed what they say is a belated review designed to rubber stamp the lab's skyrocketing budget for pit production and to help shield itself against legal challenges.
In an email, Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, expressed concerns about the agency indicating it saw no need to assess expanded pit production itself in the review.
"NNSA’s dubious argument is that it performed the legally required NEPA analysis for expanded plutonium pit production" in past assessments, Coghlan wrote.
Those are the 2008 review and the "woefully inadequate" 2020 supplemental analysis, he added.
The new sitewide study comes as the agency is proposing a bigger budget in the coming year for Los Alamos and other national labs.
Los Alamos lab’s plutonium modernization funding would climb to $1.56 billion from this year’s $1 billion, a more than 50 percent increase.
It’s all to help the lab meet goals from the administration of former President Donald Trump — which the administration of President Joe Biden is carrying on — of producing 30 pits a year, with the ability to surge to 80 pits for short periods.
The study will be multi-layered, with various options.
They include taking no action, continuing current operations, modernizing operations and expanding operations.
Those actions, such as modernizing and expanding, would cover not only the facilities and infrastructure but also programs related to the structures, such as decontamination and demolition.
The expansion alternative would make significant upgrades to facilities and would boost the lab's capabilities.