About six months ago, Troy packed everything he owned, loaded his motorcycle and rode from Atlanta to Santa Fe in pursuit of his lifelong dream to live in the West.
When he arrived, however, the 54-year-old military veteran quickly realized the rental market was way out of his reach.
“It was disheartening, 'cause I spent all that I had to get to Santa Fe," said Troy, who asked that his full name not be published because he has struggled with homelessness and mental illness. "… It was like Santa Fe or bust for me, and when I got there, the bubble broke.”
Troy, who has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and schizoaffective disorder, ended up at the men's shelter operated by St. Elizabeth Shelters & Supportive Housing, which helped connect him with an organization that eventually found him an apartment in Albuquerque he could afford on his $999-a-month federal disability income.
"I don’t require much," he said. "I just require four walls and a bathroom. I’m pretty low maintenance."
But staying in Santa Fe — where there is a shortage of available apartments and where rent ranges from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars a month — was not an option for Troy.
And he’s not alone. In recent months, a growing number of people experiencing homelessness — especially senior veterans — have had to move to other New Mexico cities or out of state to find more affordable housing, said Courtney Winter, a case manager at St. Elizabeth's Men’s Emergency Shelter.
“I haven’t been able to house [nearly] any veterans in Santa Fe,” Winter said.
Between September and November, she said, she’s had to move 15 people in Santa Fe experiencing homelessness to Albuquerque, Tesuque, Pojoaque and even Oklahoma and Alabama. Four of those people were senior veterans; another five were younger veterans and six were seniors who haven't served in the military.
“For seniors in general, there’s a huge crisis that nobody’s talking about,” Winter said.
A month ago, she added, “our shelter looked like a nursing home. … We’ve got people with walkers, a lot of people with canes, using wheelchairs.”
St. Elizabeth operates an eight-bed housing complex for chronically homeless and disabled seniors, called Siringo, but it is fully occupied. All eight residents can stay at the facility for life, Winter said.
According to data from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department, more than a third of people in the homeless community nationwide are 51 and older. Other studies show the number of people 65 and older experiencing homelessness will likely double in the next 20 years.
A constant rise in housing costs is largely to blame, Winter said. “Even though the minimum wage jobs are higher here, rent is just not affordable. ... If you make $1,200 or $1,600 a month and that’s all the income you have, then Santa Fe is just not an option."
She described a common scenario for senior vets, many of whom live on a fixed income: A medical problem lands them in a hospital for two months or longer, which causes them to lose their housing.
“Where do you go after that?” Winter asked.
Many senior vets need help with daily activities but cannot afford the costs of assisted living communities, she said. Meanwhile, veteran housing services often offer only single-unit, scattered housing sites that don't provide the extra care for those incapable of independent living.
Winter said she regularly works with a program of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, called Supportive Services for Veteran Families, and makes referrals to Albuquerque-based Veterans Integration Centers to find housing and other aid for Santa Fe veterans.
One of her clients has had several heart attacks and a stroke in recent years. He has a difficult time managing his medication and uses a cane, Winter said. She hasn't been able to find a local housing option for him, she said, but moving to Albuquerque could pose a risk of him getting lost in the city.
Plus, she said, the man has a sister in Santa Fe. In Albuquerque, “he doesn’t have any support."
Other senior vets in Santa Fe are in a similar position: “These are people who have lived here for a really long time. They want to stay in Santa Fe because they feel it’s safer and provides them with more opportunities. But they can’t afford to stay here," Winter said. "... It’s just impossible in Santa Fe.”
Troy was lucky to find housing in Albuquerque the help of Veterans Integration Centers. After looking at two apartments with mold — “You could even smell it,” he said — he was placed in a unit that costs $550 a month, utilities included.
Yet, the low cost still comes with a caveat: He lives in a high-crime southeast area of the city long known as the "War Zone" but officially named the "International District."
Nearly every night, Troy said, he and other veterans in the neighborhood can hear gunshots — often upsetting for people who have spent time in combat.
“Why would you place a vet in a place called the War Zone? That sounds kind of conflicting,” Troy said.
The New York native is used to noise and not as affected by the gunshots as others. Still, he wonders if he’ll stay.
“If I’m going to live in a 'war zone,' I’d rather live in a war zone that I know,” he said. He’s considering a return to the Southeastern U.S., “maybe South Carolina.”
While Troy said he’s grateful for shelters like St. Elizabeth, organizations like Veterans Integration Centers and case managers like Winter, he’s disappointed that so many people who served their country in the military find themselves in need of such services.
There number of homeless veterans is increasing, he said, adding it's not an easy way to live.
“I can say from my experience, it’s been a slipshot. There’s a lot of bias. There’s still a lot of hatred and prejudice against homeless people, against people with different skin tones, just a lot of different things that we must seek to overcome," Troy said.
“[People] say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and in turn, they treat you like crap."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.