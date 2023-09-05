The state Attorney General's Office will not pursue criminal charges against a Santa Fe police officer whose toddler was unintentionally shot and killed by his 4-year-old brother with the officer's unlocked off-duty handgun.

"At the time of this shooting, there was no specific legal duty for parents to secure their firearms accessible to children beyond the difficult-to-meet reckless endangerment standard in the child abuse statute," Deputy Attorney General Greer Staley wrote in a letter to the chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department, which investigated the Dec. 8, 2021, incident at the officer's home in Rio Rancho.

Since the "tragic death" of 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon, the letter states, the Legislature passed — and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law — the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act.

