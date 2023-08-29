New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said Tuesday his office intends to take over representation of the state in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez litigation, in which a judge found the Public Education Department had failed to provide a sufficient education for several groups of public school students, including Native children.

A spokeswoman for Torrez said he hopes to help the state move more quickly toward complying with a judge's 2018 order for the state to remedy its failures.

"The Attorney General has broad statutory authority to control litigation in cases like Yazzie/Martinez where the state or an officer of the state is sued in their official capacity," spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in an email Tuesday. "This authority does not require the approval of any affected agency but we have informed the administration of our intention to direct the litigation moving forward and will work with the Secretary of the Public Education Department to help that agency accelerate satisfying the terms of the judgment."

