New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said Tuesday his office intends to take over representation of the state in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez litigation, in which a judge found the Public Education Department had failed to provide a sufficient education for several groups of public school students, including Native children.
A spokeswoman for Torrez said he hopes to help the state move more quickly toward complying with a judge's 2018 order for the state to remedy its failures.
"The Attorney General has broad statutory authority to control litigation in cases like Yazzie/Martinez where the state or an officer of the state is sued in their official capacity," spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in an email Tuesday. "This authority does not require the approval of any affected agency but we have informed the administration of our intention to direct the litigation moving forward and will work with the Secretary of the Public Education Department to help that agency accelerate satisfying the terms of the judgment."
Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a statement Tuesday his agency has not yet had a conversation with the attorney general, "and we welcome one so that we can share with him all the work the Department has been doing in service of our Martinez-Yazzie student groups."
Daniel Yohalem, the lead attorney for the Yazzie plaintiffs, said his clients welcome Torrez taking charge of the nearly decade-old lawsuit, which previously been handled by private attorneys paid to represent the state.
"So far, all the state has done is stonewalled cooperation with the plaintiffs and failed to achieve substantial compliance [with the 2018 order]," Yohalem said in aninterview Tuesday. "We hope with Attorney General Torrez's intervention, this case can stop moving backward and now begin to move forward and achieve what [the order] required."
Yohalem represents the families of a number of individual students as well as several school districts involved in the litigation.
The All Pueblo Council of Governors also applauded the news.
“We are elated to hear that the Attorney General is making a bold move and will assume control of this unfinished business and hopefully bring an end to this litigation," the group's chairman, Mark Mitchell, said in a statement.
"The tribes, especially our children, have been waiting so long for some meaningful progress since the court decision came down 5 years ago. Our patience was starting to run thin,” he added.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.