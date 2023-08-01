An autopsy report on a developmentally disabled woman — whose death led to criminal charges against her caregiver and two alleged accomplices — listed her manner of death as natural, prompting the Attorney General’s Office to seek a second opinion.

The report by the Office of the Medical Examiner and Forensic Laboratory in El Paso County, Texas, found 38-year-old Mary Melero — who suffered abuse and neglect New Mexico’s attorney general has described as torture — died of “complications of a [staph infection] secondary to multiple necrotic skin ulcers and pneumonia.”

Significant contributing conditions to her death included chronic pancreatitis and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the report.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on X, formerly known as Twitter, @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you