Several parties, including New Mexico's top attorney, have asked the state Supreme Court to include months of email communications between lawyers with the Public Regulation Commission and those of Avangrid in the record to consider when deciding on the company's proposed merger with Public Service Company of New Mexico.

In a joint request filed Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office — along with Bernalillo County and advocacy group New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance — asked the court to include the emails in the merger appeal record and to set a briefing schedule when the parties can argue whether the emails violated the commission's rules against "ex parte" communication — discussions with members of just one side of a legal case.

The PRC and the utilities opposed the request. Avangrid is based in Connecticut and is a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola.

