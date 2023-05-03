Several parties, including New Mexico's top attorney, have asked the state Supreme Court to include months of email communications between lawyers with the Public Regulation Commission and those of Avangrid in the record to consider when deciding on the company's proposed merger with Public Service Company of New Mexico.
In a joint request filed Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office — along with Bernalillo County and advocacy group New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance — asked the court to include the emails in the merger appeal record and to set a briefing schedule when the parties can argue whether the emails violated the commission's rules against "ex parte" communication — discussions with members of just one side of a legal case.
The PRC and the utilities opposed the request. Avangrid is based in Connecticut and is a subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Iberdrola.
The proposed merger of Avangrid and PNM was rejected by former commissioners in December 2021 and appealed to the Supreme Court the next month. This year, newly appointed commissioners — along with the utility companies — asked the court to remand the case for "prompt rehearing and reconsideration" after months of communications between attorneys that remained in the dark until recent weeks.
The record of emails between lawyers for Avangrid and the PRC was released April 20 in a PRC disclosure called "Notice of Filing of Ex Parte Communications," which contained 99 pages of emails that spanned from January to March.
The emails pertained to a request proposed by Avangrid to send the merger appeal back to the PRC for an inapplicable "rehearing," which must be requested within 10 days of a PRC decision, according to the rules of procedure.
Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez wrote in an email Wednesday it joined the court request to ensure the process is fair and transparent to all parties.
"We are also reviewing the communications between the attorneys for PNM, Avangrid and the PRC to determine whether they were appropriate given the procedural posture of the pending case," she wrote. "Once that review is complete, our office intends to participate in the briefing on this matter so that the Supreme Court can render a decision that is informed by a complete and accurate record."
In a joint filing to the PRC, Avangrid and PNM asserted the emails "were not ex parte under applicable statutes and regulations."
The utilities hold that intervening parties such as environmental and economic justice advocacy group New Energy Economy have attempted to cast their "procedural communications" with the PRC as in violation of the law.
"Even for cases that are pending before the commission [and this one is not], that law specifically allows communications about procedures, but not substantive matters," Avangrid spokeswoman Joanie Griffin wrote in an email Tuesday. "Here, the only discussions were about procedures and not substantive matters."
In court filings, PRC attorneys have referred to the communications as permitted ex parte communications.
Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera, during a recent interview, also referred to the emails as "permitted ex parte."
New Energy Economy Executive Director Mariel Nanasi, however, said the emails show "the kind of corrupting influence" the power company exerts.
"The only ex parte that is permissible is for scheduling, like a judge via a clerk ordering lunch for jurors, not discussing the merits of any case. Period," she wrote in an email Wednesday. "An ex parte contact by a lawyer is characterized as being 'on the merits' when it is made with the intent to affect the outcome of a proceeding and it actually or potentially affects a legal right or duty of a party, which these emails clearly show, repeatedly."
In a letter to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, progressive activist group Indivisible Albuquerque urged the city to file a court brief on behalf of city ratepayers requesting the Supreme Court deny the utilities' request to remand the case and to sanction the PRC for Open Meetings Act violations and prohibited ex parte communications.