Couy Griffin, a former Otero County commissioner, speaks during an August trial about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. State officials cited the Otero County Commission’s refusal to certify the June primary results when warning of midterm interference.
In an effort to avert another New Mexico county refusing to certify election results, Attorney General Hector Balderas and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver issued a joint advisory Tuesday warning the public of possible disruptions to the certification process of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Noting what they called “recent attempts to undermine New Mexico’s elections,” Balderas and Toulouse Oliver also said in a statement election conspiracy theorists “may be now attempting to enlist county commissions to thwart legal certification of the 2022 General Election results. These tactics are not new and were seen during the 2022 Primary Election when Otero County ... attempted to neglect their legal duties and not certify the results of that election.”
The statement notes the Attorney General’s Office “has a legal team ready to take action against any attempts to interfere with legal certification” of the election results.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, said posts on a right-wing social media and messaging site in recent days urging New Mexicans to “show up en masse” at county commission meetings to challenge the certification of election results prompted the advisory.
Counties and county clerks have also been reporting “communications from people parroting much of these talking points” with demands counties not certify what they call a corrupt election and conduct hand tallies of ballots, he said.
“We’ve started to get indications from the counties that people are reaching out with these spurious demands, so that’s another reason we felt compelled to put this [advisory] out this week when these certification meetings are happening,” he said.
One social media post from New Mexico Audit Force, a group that promotes election conspiracy theories and helped convince the Otero County Commission to refuse to certify the election results of the June primary, urges New Mexicans to “get to work immediately.”
The group is run by David Clements and his wife, Erin. The Washington Post has reported David Clements, a former professor at New Mexico State University who was fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is “among a tightknit circle of supporters” of former Republican President Donald Trump “who travel the country as self-appointed election fraud evangelists.”
“Show up in mass at your county commission meetings before they certify this garbage [s]election,” states a post that shows Erin Clements as the author. “I’ll type up a guidance document to walk through the statutory authority.”
In a letter sent to county commissions across the state four days before the midterm election, Toulouse Oliver advised them of their legal duty to certify the results of an election. A board of county commissioners, acting as the county canvassing board for their respective counties, “is responsible for supporting the county clerk in the canvass of the election,” she wrote in the letter.
“The Board does not canvass the election or prepare the report of canvass of the election returns,” the letter states. “The Board’s main responsibility is to ensure timely certification of the report of canvass.”
In their advisory, Toulouse Oliver and Balderas, both Democrats, emphasized county commissioners’ legal duty to certify election results.
“New Mexico voters deserve to have their voices heard in full, and any attempt to silence those voters through manipulation of the election certification process will be met with swift legal action,” they wrote.
After the three-member Otero County Commission refused to certify the results of the June primary, Toulouse Oliver successfully petitioned the state Supreme Court to issue an order directing the board to certify, which it did on a 2-1 vote. The lone holdout was former county Commissioner Couy Griffin, who was later barred from holding public office by a state judge for his participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Otero County Commission certified the results of the Nov. 8 midterm election on Tuesday. The vote was unanimous.
All but one of the state’s 33 counties — Bernalillo — have until Friday to vote on certification, Curtas said.