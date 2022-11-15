Griffin2_RGB.jpg

Couy Griffin, a former Otero County commissioner, speaks during an August trial about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. State officials cited the Otero County Commission’s refusal to certify the June primary results when warning of midterm interference.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

In an effort to avert another New Mexico county refusing to certify election results, Attorney General Hector Balderas and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver issued a joint advisory Tuesday warning the public of possible disruptions to the certification process of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Noting what they called “recent attempts to undermine New Mexico’s elections,” Balderas and Toulouse Oliver also said in a statement election conspiracy theorists “may be now attempting to enlist county commissions to thwart legal certification of the 2022 General Election results. These tactics are not new and were seen during the 2022 Primary Election when Otero County ... attempted to neglect their legal duties and not certify the results of that election.”

The statement notes the Attorney General’s Office “has a legal team ready to take action against any attempts to interfere with legal certification” of the election results.

