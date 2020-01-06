The New Mexico Attorney General's Office called Monday for state Sen. Richard Martinez to be sentenced the maximum of 180 days in jail after he was found guilty last month of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia and Special Assistant Attorney General Mark Probasco, lead prosecutors for the state, filed a sentencing memorandum that also requests a $900 fine for Martinez, along with a requirement that he attend DWI school and have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle.
Martinez, a Democrat who lives in Ojo Caliente, is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Santa Fe courtroom of state District Judge Francis Mathew.
"Defendant's actions demand the full gamut of punishment," Valencia and Probasco wrote in their sentencing memo.
"Unlike many DWI offenders, Defendant knew the specific harm that comes when people drink and drive," they added. "His life as a career public servant shows why he should know better."
Mathew found Martinez guilty Dec. 17 after a day and a half of testimony in a bench trial that came nearly six months after the senator slammed his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep at an intersection in Española.
On Dec. 28, Senate Democrats announced Martinez would step down from his committee leadership roles, including as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. But he declined to resign his legislative seat despite an earlier call by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for him to step down.
Martinez faces a mandatory five days of incarceration for the reckless driving charge and a minimum of 48 hours in jail for the aggravated drunken-driving charge. But prosecutors are asking for the maximum sentence of 90 days for each charge — a total of 180 days.
They also invoked Martinez's longtime roles as state senator and as a Rio Arriba County magistrate in their memo.
"Defendant is sophisticated, with a wealth of experience in both the lawmaking and the law-executing process," they wrote. "Defendant thus committed these crimes with the full agency, awareness, and intelligence of a person learned in the law and learned in the horrific consequences of this type of crime. Despite this awareness, he still made the choice to drink and drive."
The state is asking for restitution for the victims, Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros, who were in the Jeep that Martinez plowed into and suffered multiple injuries. Martinez should be required to submit a "restitution plan" after sentencing, the memo said.
The prosecutors added in their memo that Martinez "has displayed a total lack of remorse," citing comments he made in September that he believed the incident could "make me a better senator."
"Defendant is unremorseful and believes this incident was a good thing for his political career," the memo said.
Martinez has said he will seek reelection in 2020.
