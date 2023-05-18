ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez recommended a series of reforms Thursday to a state-run program for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in response to the death of a 38-year-old disabled woman under a program provider's care.

Among them are new civil and criminal penalties for companies that contract with the state under the Developmental Disability Waiver program and providers responsible for caring for some of the most vulnerable people in New Mexico.

"Adding additional penalties would fundamentally reorient and refocus their efforts and hopefully encourage them to spend a good deal more on making sure that people like Mary [Melero] are better protected," Torrez said at a news conference at The Clyde Hotel downtown.

