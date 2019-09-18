A week after saying the state would not accept a multibillion-dollar settlement in a civil suit against Purdue Pharma — which profited from the highly addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin — Attorney General Hector Balderas has reversed course.
His office announced Wednesday it would take part in Purdue’s settlement, worth an estimated $10 billion, along with many of the 2,000 state and local governments suing the company over the toll the pain pills have taken on residents. An opioid epidemic fueled by prescription medications has spread across the nation, claiming tens of thousands of lives each year.
Several New Mexico counties that filed lawsuits against Purdue were part of the settlement announced last week, but Balderas’ office said it was rejecting the deal because the amount the drugmaker had offered was not enough to offset the “harm that has been done to New Mexican families.”
Then, earlier this week, Purdue filed for bankruptcy in White Plains, N.Y.
Matt Baca, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said in an email Wednesday that because the state is suffering from “the opioid crisis, New Mexico is taking an immediate leadership role in the bankruptcy proceeding to ensure an accurate accounting of Purdue.”
In a later email, he explained that as the state continued negotiating for the past week, it “was able to secure a leadership position on the allocation committee to get the best outcome for the State.”
The goal, he said, would be to funnel any financial assets “to New Mexico for treatment and services in our ravaged communities.”
Baca said taking part in the deal is “ultimately the best way to get dollars to our state.”
It’s the first step in “going after 48 more companies that are responsible for their role in this crisis,” he added.
Under the settlement proposal, the Sackler family that owns Purdue would turn the company, its assets and more than $1 billion in cash reserves over to a trust controlled by the entities suing it. It’s unclear how much of that money New Mexico might get.
For many years, New Mexico has been among the states with the highest drug overdose rates in the country, with more than 500 people dying annually for the past decade — the majority from heroin and prescription opioids, like the type Purdue Pharma makes. About half of the counties in the state have an overdose death rate higher than the national average of 21.7 deaths per 100,000.
Earlier this month, the New Mexico Department of Health released new data showing fatal drug overdoses in 2018 increased by 9 percent from the previous year to near record-high levels, mostly because of a rise in deaths involving methamphetamine. Deaths involving opioids had slightly declined.
In 2017, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office sued opioid manufacturers and distributors in state District Court, arguing they had to be held accountable for the harm opioids have caused.
Meanwhile, some two dozen states involved in the Purdue settlement have said they will turn down the deal because it would require the Connecticut-based drugmaker to sell more OxyContin to raise money for the payouts.