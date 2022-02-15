Attorney General Hector Balderas criticized the state Public Regulation Commission Tuesday, contending its “inaction” has contributed to growing concern over rolling electricity blackouts this summer.
In a letter to the commissioners, Balderas wrote he is “concerned that recent decisions have produced a disturbing pattern of inaction contrary to the interests of New Mexicans.”
He added the commission has displayed “biased and narrow agendas” that have stood in the way of acting “in a timely fashion to approve additional electric generation capacity” for summer peak periods.
Public Service Company of New Mexico also has become increasingly critical of the commission as summer approaches and generating adequate electricity has become a worry.
Balderas wrote it’s his understanding the commission and PNM are considering keeping San Juan Generating Station open longer than expected, adding this “does not solve the problem or fully mitigate risks.”
The coal-fired power plant was scheduled for closure in the summer.
The commission and Balderas clashed last year over the attorney general’s early approval of a merger plan between PNM, Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain. The commission ultimately rejected the merger plan, a decisions being appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Critics said Balderas failed to protect the public interest with his quick acceptance of the merger concept.
Commission Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said Tuesday night the state needs Balderas “at the table, too, to create solutions instead of playing this blame game.”
At issue, at least in part, is the commission’s rejection in 2020 of a San Juan energy replacement plan from PNM that included natural gas and batteries.
The commission preferred a solar-energy replacement plan, but the supply chain crisis has made it impossible for contractors to build solar facilities by summer.
Maestas, who wasn’t on the commission in 2020, said if PNM leaders saw the decision at the time as a serious problem, “They should have appealed it.”
“And no one, no one, could have anticipated a pandemic that leads to supply chain issues,” Maestas said.
Balderas wrote in his letter that as the “officer statutorily charged with protecting the public interest,” he wants the commission to spring into action.
Maestas said the commission is “standing ready to solve problems. But this letter is not conducive to problem solving.”
Balderas will have a well paid career after leaving the AG position. He's done a lot of favors, now goes to collect. Lets hope we've seen the last of him. He absolutely ruined the AG office, by declaring its employees all "at will", to be dismissed without cause. He was overturned in court, after five years, and a reign of terror at the AG. The next AG, hopefully Torrez, will be faced with rebuilding the AG office. Colon says he will continue on Hector's path. A clear choice.
[thumbup] And of course Hector is critical of the PRC for possible power outages, but mostly he dislikes them because of the big payday he will be missing from the special interests whose water he carried in that ill-fated "merger".
The best way to 'spring into action' is to ignore whatever Socialists and Progressives want to happen. They live in a fantasy land. Keep the San Juan Generating Station open until 2026 - and determine if renewables can replace every bit of energy that the San Juan Generating Station generates. Need more energy than that ? - Drill, Baby, Drill !!
PNM isn't owned or managed by socialists, a concept that ought to be fairly clear, yes? Industry decisions to transition from high cost p/unit power generation to lower cost p/unit sources has nothing to do with altruism but rather is a central concept of capitalism. And it's entirely possible that those who so badly misinterpret things of this nature are the ones that reside in the land of fantasy.
