CEBOLLA — They arrived Friday morning at the isolated grave, carrying high hopes and an empty homemade casket.
When they departed 2½ hours later, the casket was full of human bones that had been underground for 102 years.
No discovery could have made this search party happier. The bones were a remarkable find — better than buried treasure for a family on a mission to bring a long-dead boy closer to his relatives.
“It’s a good ending,” said Dallas O’Connor, who traveled 15 hours by pickup truck to this outpost, believing all the while he would come away with the remains of his uncle, Roland G. Hart.
O’Connor felt vindicated after a hired two-man crew in a yellow tractor backhoe uncovered Hart’s bones. It was a hard job. The workers, assisted by another of Hart’s nephews and a relentless employee of Rivera Funeral Home, tore through 6 feet of dirt that seemed to have the texture of concrete.
“I am so right. I said we would find the skeleton. Everyone else said, ‘You’ll just find dust,’ ” O’Connor said.
The beginning of this story predates O’Connor, 74, and everyone else involved in Friday’s dig.
Hart was just 13 years old when a bolt of lightning struck and killed him and the horse he was riding. It happened near Cebolla on July 28, 1917.
Hart’s sister, Jessie Hart Bridges, would marry a cowboy and move to Poplar, Mont. But she could never forget what happened in Cebolla, a sleepy spot an hour north of Española. She recounted the tragedy for her sons, Donovan Bridges and O’Connor, who arrived in her home as a foster child.
Donovan Bridges, 75, said his mother wanted to move her late brother’s remains from New Mexico to Montana.
“She mentioned it many times,” Bridges said. “I thought about it when I visited here 40 years ago and then again when I was here 20 years ago.”
O’Connor said their mother’s wish stuck with them after she died in 1997.
“It’s something Jessie wanted, so we wanted it, too. As you get older, these things mean more to you.”
Part of their discomfort was Hart being buried in New Mexico as an outcast.
A Catholic cemetery stretches across part of Cebolla’s parched terrain. The proprietors were strict about admission. Young Hart was Protestant, so he was relegated to a burial space outside the fenced cemetery.
His exclusion was on the search party’s collective mind.
“That was the heartbreak to me,” said Jim Martinez of Rivera Funeral Home in Española, which helped the family navigate the bureaucratic process of excavating a grave and relocating the remains.
Hart was born in New Mexico and died in New Mexico. But state government could find no birth or death certificate for him.
After the search was exhausted, the funeral home provided the state Bureau of Vital Records a packet of correspondence from the family seeking permission to dig up Hart’s remains so they could be reburied in Montana.
Once the state granted authorization, three relatives of Hart headed to New Mexico to watch as the grave was dug up. In addition to O’Connor and Bridges, Christine McKinley drove in from her home in Farmington, Utah. McKinley’s late husband was another of Hart’s nephews.
She told an eerie story about young Hart that had been passed along by relatives. He had dreamed of being unable to escape from a ball of fire. Then came the lightning strike.
Martinez of the funeral home gathered the relatives for a prayer before the excavation.
“Roland died 102 years ago,” Martinez said. “We will disinter what we can to take this beloved child back to his sister.”
The operator of the backhoe worked with skill and caution. He didn’t want to damage the remains, if any existed.
A few small bones eventually emerged. Square nails and wood fragments also turned up, good evidence that the wood coffin had splintered.
Bridges and a funeral home employee, Gabriel Ortiz, waded into the hollowed earth to dig by hand. Ortiz figured out where the bigger bones were hidden.
Soon after, the searchers recovered Hart’s skull, a few ribs, teeth, femurs and probably fingers.
Bridges and O’Connor pulled out their homemade casket and assembled the bones in it. For most their lives they’ve had haunting thoughts of a 13-year-old being felled by lightning as he hustled across farmland on his horse.
Now, as old men, they had the time and money to bring Hart’s remains to Poplar, Mont., where their late mother had settled and where they lived. It’s a sparsely populated town an hour from the Canadian border.
They were elated with the day’s yield.
“That’s more than I expected to find,” Bridges said.
“Not me,” O’Connor responded.
Then they began the long drive to Montana. Their next job is burying the uncle they never knew.
