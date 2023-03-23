QUESTA
Questa’s new police chief, Ronald G. Montez Jr., is out on patrol, one of the first signs to residents their village is about to reopen its police department three years
after it was shuttered unexpectedly.
The village, population 1,733, has relied on a contract with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office for policing since 2020, when the chief and officers abruptly resigned for still-unknown reasons. That contract ends April 1.
Montez said he’s ready to take over. The department will reopen with a chief and four officers. Two officers are finishing their training and two more are in the hiring process.
Reestablishing the department has been a main initiative for Questa Mayor John Anthony Ortega, who began the hiring process for a new chief and officers almost immediately after being sworn in April 1, 2022.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Ortega said. “I think, at the end of the day, even though it took longer than I and many of the citizens would have wanted, we’re getting a better department.”
The hiring process went slowly as Questa found itself unable to compete with the salaries offered by New Mexico State Police and surrounding towns. Still, Ortega was able to hire Montez, who has worked in law enforcement around the countryfor the greater part of 16 years. So far, Montez has been rebuilding the department, acquiring equipment and designing the decals on the police cruisers.
“Since he’s come on, some of the things that he’s done — we didn’t start a police department, he started a police department from scratch,” Ortega said. “It’s pretty exciting. I think, at the end of the day, even though it took longer than I and many of the citizens would have wanted, we’re getting a better department.”
Ortega’s mission to reestablish Questa’s police department stemmed from his time as a first responder in Taos County, when he had to make the trek between Taos and Questa regularly.
While Questa is not known as a hub for violent crime, drug use, domestic violence, traffic infractions and property crimes are all common in the village.
“Without a law enforcement agency, traffic infractions and stuff like that were never really enforced,” Montez said. “They can expect that we’re going to do our job, regardless of who you are or who you’re related to. We’re here to do our job, and we’re going to get it done.”
Ortega said he’s grateful to Taos County for taking Questa’s police calls.
“They helped us in our time of need, but I think the people like the idea that we have our own department, to see the Questa brand on a police car, [to] see the Questa name on the uniform.”
