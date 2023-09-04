Rick Prosek, front, and Louise Prosek from Springfield, Va., peer into Robert Oppenheimer’s former house last week on Bathtub Row in Los Alamos. Following the release of the popular movie Oppenheimer, some say the city has seen as much as a 60% increase in tourism, with people visiting sites related to the Manhattan Project.
A cutout of Robert Oppenheimer in a corner of the Los Alamos History Museum. The museum is one of several sites in Los Alamos, along with the Bradbury Science Museum and the Los Alamos Visitor Center, where you can learn about the history of the Manhattan Project without a security clearance.
Bob Shields looks through rooms in Fuller Lodge last week preserved as exhibits from the days when the lodge was a boys school. It later became a meeting place and community center for those working on the Manhattan Project, and is featured in several scenes in the movie Oppenheimer.
In the filmOppenheimer, some of those involved in conducting the first atomic bomb test at the Trinity Site in New Mexico are making bets on whether the device would set the world on fire, detonate as hoped or fall to the ground like an oversized shot put.
The scene depicts what some say is popular lore and others insist is true.
The movie itself inspired a different kind of wagering, though no one really was betting it would be a dud. The over-and-under was more about how much the blockbuster biopic on the father of the atomic bomb would spur tourism in Los Alamos, where the Manhattan Project took place.
As it turns out, very much.
"There's been roughly an estimated 60% increase in the number of visitors that have been coming through, let's say this summer, compared to the preceding summer," said Robert Dryja, a local history buff who works at the White Rock Visitor Center. "So it has stimulated a lot of interest in people wanting to see the historic areas of Los Alamos."
Many tourists have told Dryja they made a detour to Los Alamos while they were passing through the region simply to visit the places where the movie was made and to be where J. Robert Oppenheimer worked, stood and breathed.
The Oppenheimer mania has been a boon to at least some local businesses, but it's also had an undesired consequence: People trying to make unauthorized visits to Los Alamos National Laboratory, which has a highly classified nuclear weapons program that, yes, is a legacy of the Manhattan Project.
Some of the wayward tourists have taken photos of lab facilities, which are forbidden even from the street or their cars. Others, seeking a walk-through of the lab, have requested ID badges online that are reserved for employees with security clearances.
Dryja said he'd heard many visitors have asked guards at a gate to direct them to the lab so they could do an impromptu tour.
To counter the misguided curiosity seekers, the lab has produced an article titled "Not Your Typical Tourist Destination."
It outlines the public places people can go to in Los Alamos to learn about Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project and the history surrounding what was then the secret city on the hill.
It recommends a road trip as a sort of whirlwind tour imparting the Manhattan Project's history. And it mentions a couple of no-nos, such as photographing facilities.
The article has drawn quite a few readers — 67,700 impressions on Facebook, 30,170 on LinkedIn and 29,000 on Twitter, lab spokeswoman Tricia Ware wrote in an email.
"Our recent public awareness story has blown up ... on social media," Ware wrote, unable to resist the pun.
Still, lab officials would like to get the word out to more people as the fall tour season kicks in, she added.
Fuller Lodge is at the heart of historic Los Alamos. Originally a dining hall for a former boys' boarding school, the U.S. government bought it to use as a meeting place and community center for those working on the Manhattan Project.
Several of the movie's scenes were filmed here, and it can be toured at no charge.
The lodge is part of Bathtub Row, so named because it had the only homes with bathtubs, a luxury reserved for the project's high-ranking officials. Oppenheimer's house can be seen here.
The original lab depicted in the film is long gone, Dryja said. It stood near Ashley Pond in the heart of the current downtown, he said.
After the boarding school opened, officials had a mud hole dredged deeper and filled with surplus water pumped from a small reservoir in Los Alamos Canyon. It was named after the school's founder, Ashley Pond, and the pun reportedly was no accident.
Manhattan Project leaders chose the site near Ashley Pond because it could supply water to douse any fires in the wooden buildings that made up the wartime complex, Dryja said.
An icehouse near the pond was converted to a facility where the atomic bomb, known as the Gadget, was assembled for the Trinity Test.
After the war ended and the lab had served its purpose, federal leaders initially planned to dismantle it and the temporary town that had been set up to support it, Dryja said. Then the Cold War ramped up, and officials decided a permanent lab was needed to develop new nuclear weapons.
But they determined a different site was needed, so they built the lab on the mesa where it operates to this day, Dryja said.
If people want to experience the actual place where Oppenheimer's teams raced to develop the atomic bomb, as dramatized in the film, they can simply walk around the pond, he said.