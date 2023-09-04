In the film Oppenheimer, some of those involved in conducting the first atomic bomb test at the Trinity Site in New Mexico are making bets on whether the device would set the world on fire, detonate as hoped or fall to the ground like an oversized shot put. 

The scene depicts what some say is popular lore and others insist is true. 

The movie itself inspired a different kind of wagering, though no one really was betting it would be a dud. The over-and-under was more about how much the blockbuster biopic on the father of the atomic bomb would spur tourism in Los Alamos, where the Manhattan Project took place. 

Recommended for you