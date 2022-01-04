LAS VEGAS, N.M.
On the surface, it appeared like a normal Tuesday evening boys basketball game at West Las Vegas High School.
The student section was occupied by about two dozen chatty students. Parents sat behind the home bench, and the Dons unveiled new home uniforms for their game against Albuquerque Sandia Prep.
The only visible signs of a weekend tragedy that has shaken the campus and community were long embraces among parents and students, and a two-minute prayer and moment of silence in remembrance of West Las Vegas High football player Joshua Vigil.
New Mexico State Police said Vigil, 17, of Ribera was shot and killed during a New Year’s Eve party at the home of fellow Ribera resident and football teammate Joaquin Sanchez, 18, who was arrested and charged in the death.
Sanchez is accused of shooting Vigil in the head with a hunting rifle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The document said he told police he had thought the gun was unloaded before he fired the fatal shot.
The shooting is still a fresh wound for many West Las Vegas High students and community members, who largely have remained silent about Vigil’s death. One student who declined to comment at the basketball game Tuesday said none of the high school’s students wanted to talk about how they were dealing with their grief from the shooting.
West Las Vegas administrators, coaches and players also declined to comment, deferring to Superintendent Chris Gutierrez.
Several parents also declined to speak, and some said the presence of news media at the game was retraumatizing students and the community. They asked a New Mexican reporter and photographer to leave the gymnasium.
Gutierrez said many people are still processing the deadly incident.
“It’s a tragic thing for our community,” Gutierrez said. “Right now, we’re doing everything we can with agencies around the community to help and support our students, our parents, our staff and everybody else affected by this tragedy.”
Grief counselors have been available for high school students since Sunday, he said, and they will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Counselors also will be available at the district’s middle and elementary schools because tragedies like this have a ripple effect, he added.
“We all need to find a way to help ourselves and help each other and lift each other up and support each other at this time,” Gutierrez said.
He said the incident’s impact is heightened by the fact that it involved two teammates who also are neighbors in Ribera. “All I can say is they were all good students,” he said, referring to all of the students at the high school.
Services for Vigil were still being planned Tuesday but were expected to be held later this week at West Las Vegas High.
Marcos Rivera, Sandia Prep’s head boys basketball coach, said he was prepared for the game to be postponed, considering the circumstances. But he was informed Monday by West Las Vegas athletic director Richard Trip that the players, many of whom knew Vigil and Sanchez, didn’t want to delay it.
“There is more to life than basketball and sports,” Rivera said. “In coaching 20 years, you care about these kids, and you want what’s best for them. But the human element is you never know what’s going to happen.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.