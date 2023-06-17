PICURIS PUEBLO — Seemingly unaware of the dust and dirt on her face, Maria Sam worked diligently planting marijuana seedlings in a field surrounded by cottonwoods, tall grasses and picturesque views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Sam, a Picuris Pueblo member and student at New Mexico Highlands University, said the young plants represent a new opportunity for the pueblo and its people — much like the seedlings themselves — to grow.

Pueblo leaders made the plot of land available to tribal and nontribal members to cultivate marijuana as they, along with countless other New Mexicans, seek to benefit economically from the recreational cannabis industry since the state legalized marijuana two years ago. 

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.