Evan Sandoval, 25, works at the Picuris Pueblo indoor cannabis growing facility Wednesday as his father, Reyes Cisneros, looks on. The pueblo is a few months away from opening a recreational dispensary on tribal land.
Evan Sandoval, 25, works at the Picuris Pueblo indoor cannabis growing facility Wednesday as his father, Reyes Cisneros, looks on. The pueblo is a few months away from opening a recreational dispensary on tribal land.
PICURIS PUEBLO — Seemingly unaware of the dust and dirt on her face, Maria Sam worked diligently planting marijuana seedlings in a field surrounded by cottonwoods, tall grasses and picturesque views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Sam, a Picuris Pueblo member and student at New Mexico Highlands University, said the young plants represent a new opportunity for the pueblo and its people — much like the seedlings themselves — to grow.
Pueblo leaders made the plot of land available to tribal and nontribal members to cultivate marijuana as they, along with countless other New Mexicans, seek to benefit economically from the recreational cannabis industry since the state legalized marijuana two years ago.
"We're very lucky to be able to have our tribe provide the land and provide us with the ability to actually legally produce marijuana in our state, so why not jump on it; try it out?" Sam said. "What is there to really lose?"
For Picuris Pueblo, a lot.
After the pueblo started a small-scale medical marijuana operation on tribal land, federal agents raided its greenhouse in 2018, raising questions about a sovereign nation's ability to grow what is still considered a Schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law in a state where medical cannabis was legal.
The pueblo ceased operations after it saw its investment go up in smoke.
Fast-forward to 2021 when the Legislature passed a bill Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana, not only decriminalizing a widely used drug but opening business opportunities for New Mexicans.
But for Native American communities under the purview of the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, getting into the marijuana industry remains a risky affair.
Last year, Lujan Grisham inked intergovernmental agreements with the pueblos of Picuris and Pojoaque as part of an effort to prevent federal law enforcement actions on tribal lands as the two pueblos sought to tap into the state's recreational marijuana industry. These agreements "were singularly focused on providing an additional economic opportunity and the jobs that come along with the burgeoning recreational cannabis industry," Caroline Sweeney, Lujan Grisham's press secretary, wrote Friday in an email.
Since the agreements were signed, Pojoaque Pueblo opened a dispensary off U.S. 84/285. Pueblo Gov. Jenelle Roybal did not return a message seeking comment, but an employee at Pojoaque's Wō Poví Cannabis dispensary said the shop has operated without interruption from federal law enforcement authorities.
Linda Trujillo, superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the state's Cannabis Control Division, said the agreements are recognized on the national front as a mutually collaborative effort.
Lujan Grisham and the governors of Picuris and Pojoaque pueblos "worked really hard to ensure that the agreements took into consideration tribal sovereignty and ensured the state that they were going to provide the highest quality and safest product to not only meet but exceed state requirements," Trujillo said in a statement. "We look forward to a continued trusted collaborative partnership."
In an interview at Picuris Pueblo's tribal offices, Gov. Craig Quanchello said Pojoaque's ability to operate a recreational marijuana dispensary gives him guarded optimism Picuris will be free to participate in the industry, too.
The pueblo, located some 60 miles north of Santa Fe, is a few months away from opening a recreational marijuana dispensary on tribal land where N.M. 75 meets N.M. 76 on the High Road to Taos.
"For our area, it's an excellent location because the high road and the low road [to Taos] meet right there at the T," Quanchello said. "People coming on the high road from Santa Fe will hit it and then coming on the low road, if you're going to Taos or even to [Las] Vegas [N.M.], you would hit it right there, too."
The dispensary, which will be open seven days a week, is expected to employ about a dozen people, he said.
"It will be open at least before August," he said, adding it's challenging to get a recreational marijuana dispensary off the ground.
Quanchello said the dispensary will offer a wide variety of products, from flower to distillates, as well as an on-site consumption lounge.
"We're going to have a pizza place in there called 'Twice-Baked Pizza,' ” the governor said.
"We want to be a one-stop shop and be affordable because that's always been our goal," he added.
Quanchello said the pueblo, which recently lost its first tribal member to fentanyl, also wants to drive out the black market and provide a "clean and safe" alternative to hard drugs and alcohol by opening a dispensary.
"A lot of people don't think about the rural areas, so we want to make that option available, make sure it's clean and make sure it's safe," he said.
The pueblo, which owns Hotel Santa Fe on Paseo de Peralta, also plans to open a dispensary at West Alameda and Sandoval streets in downtown Santa Fe.
All the product will be grown on the pueblo. An indoor growing facility with multiple rooms is in full swing with marijuana at various stages, and the pueblo has started growing on a 5- to 6-acre field. The pueblo will also make extracts, Quanchello said.
Quanchello said the pueblo made the outdoor grow available to tribal members and area residents who also want to reap the benefits of the recreational marijuana industry.
"Not everybody can afford to get into the business because it's expensive, and now you have to be crazy to get into this business with so many people into it," he said, adding the pueblo is paving the way for others to get their foot in the door.
"We're all growing together, and we're all working toward the same goal of producing a good flower and the best [marijuana] that we can," he said.
"I want to confirm what I already know, that we have the best growers, and I want to showcase New Mexico's talents," Quanchello added. "The whole idea is to strengthen each other."