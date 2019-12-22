Even Santa Claus can have a bad night.
Good thing there are people who’ve got his back.
Harold Dixon and Roger Lamoreux — who have been playing Santa Claus and his chauffeur, respectively, for more than 20 years in a 1947 red fire engine — said they discovered the bag of toys they intended to deliver to eager children fell off their vehicle somewhere on Valle Vista Boulevard about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Thus began an evening in which the Christmas spirit appeared doused — and later revived.
After discovering the gifts missing, they said they quickly returned to the corner where they thought they may have been lost. They discovered a female motorist who said she thought she saw some gifts in the street.
“We asked, ‘Did you see a bag of gifts?’ “ Dixon recounted. “She said, ‘Oh yeah, I think there’s one down the street there.’
“Then she took off.”
No gifts were found.
Lamoreux owns the vintage firetruck that he uses to drive Santa and Mrs. Claus into the Plaza for the annual tree lighting ceremony in late November. Dixon — who said he dresses up as Santa to encourage the Christmas spirit and put smiles on the faces of kids — joins Lamoreux later in the season to drive around neighborhoods wishing people a happy holiday and delivering candy canes.
“The kids look at the firetruck carrying Santa and you can see it in their eyes — it’s the real deal, it’s pretty special,” said Lamoreux.
Never in their 20-plus years had they lost a gift or had one stolen, they said. So when Santa showed up at Angela Trujillo’s house empty-handed Saturday, there were lots of sad faces.
“There’s people out there who don’t have much and try to make a lot of what they do have go to their kids for Christmas,” Trujillo said. “And then somebody takes it all away.”
Lamoreux and Dixon said they did not call police. They found anonymous donors to replace the gifts, which will be delivered in time for Christmas. In the meantime, Santa handed out candy canes and talked with kids to quell their concerns.
Saturday wasn’t an easy night for Lamoreux and Dixon. Earlier that evening, while driving to another home, a driver ran a stop sign and collided with the firetruck.
No one was hurt, Lamoreux and Dixon said, and damage was minimal.
“Santa had kind of a tough run,” Dixon said.
Saturday’s calamities have not dissuaded the duo from doing their Santa Claus routine in the future.
“We’re gonna keep doing it,” Lamoreux said.
“It’s not just for the kids,” Dixon said. “But for the adults, too. There are still a lot of adults who are kids inside, so it’s really fun to do this.”
