When the lights flickered and darkened June 15, managers of the Railyard Flats apartment complex thought the outage was a temporary glitch.
Two weeks later, the cause of what was determined to be a severe electrical problem remains unidentified, and residents living in limbo — some in hotel rooms or short-term vacation rentals and others in powerless apartment units — face another setback.
They may have to fully vacate their homes while the complex’s managers and Public Service Company of New Mexico address a faulty system that could take weeks or even months to fix.
Residents received notification from managers June 25 offering a grim outlook. “We were hoping for better news to report today, but we do not have an estimate of when power will be restored. The permitting process approval through multiple agencies, official repair plans and the repairs themselves could [be] longer than we hope,” said the note, from the “Railyard Flats Team.”
Managers wrote they had been speaking with contractors, state government officials and PNM and there are concerns with “habitability and sanitation.”
“We are waiting to hear back from the State of New Mexico about a deadline when the State of New Mexico will require people to vacate all units,” the message said, adding, “This is bad news for all of us.”
Managers are “not yet sure” if residents will be allowed to keep their belongings in their units, they said.
A note to tenants from Railyard Flats community manager Matthew Hinds said the New Mexico Construction Industries Division must provide approval of repairs after they are completed because the city of Santa Fe owns the land under the complex. City spokesman Dave Herndon confirmed this.
Representatives from the Construction Industries Division could not be reached for comment on the approval process or whether that agency would require tenants to leave due to health and safety concerns.
Under New Mexico law, a landlord is required to ensure residents have access to certain basic services, including water and electricity.
David Morgan, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Health, said his agency does not have authority to enforce the law.
Hinds said he could not comment on the current situation at Railyard Flats.
The complex’s owner, Greystar, wrote in an email it hopes “to return tenants to their units as soon as power is safely restored,” and it has not determined the cause of the power outage.
Some residents have opted to end their leases through “no-fault, no-fee” releases from Railyard Flats and find other housing.
For others, the complex is providing reimbursements of up to $300 a night — taken out of July rent payments — for residents to stay at local hotels or rentals. However, the reimbursements have yet to be provided and they will only cover stays through July 8. It’s unclear whether costs will be covered after that date if the electrical problem persists.
“We’re already incurring so many charges,” resident Monica Jones said. “I’ve already submitted my receipts from the nights that I pay out of my pocket, and they don’t have a date yet for them to reimburse us. We have so many expenses ahead of us, and [management] are not moving.”
She added, “This has been emotionally — it’s crazy for me. And I do not know where I would go. If they said I have to remove my things, I will have to be at the mercy of friends in town.”
Amid the upheaval, many residents of varied backgrounds have banded together.
“For the first time in two years of living here, I know some of my neighbors’ names,” resident David Carter said. “We have become a bit of a community — I think crisis does make community in that way.”
Carter and his partner first moved into a studio at Railyard Flats in June 2020 before switching to a one-bedroom in March. He said prior to the persistent power outage, he and his partner liked the building for its location in the Railyard District of downtown Santa Fe and its amenities.
“This is the first time I’ve lived in a building where most things worked,” Carter said.
He is staying at Hotel Santa Fe, which has presented its own set of challenges.
“I can’t cook food. My commute’s now weird. I’ve got to take my dog to work,” he said. “It’s not home.”
In his two years at Railyard Flats, Carter said there were minor electrical hiccups before the recent outage — some nonfunctional outlets here, some flickering lights there.
Hugh Thomas, who moved into Railyard Flats with his wife in October, experienced similar electrical bugs.
“We just started noticing weird things in the unit. Lights would flicker and go up and down, kind of like they were on a dimmer. Our microwave would do that. Circuit breakers were throwing all the time,” Thomas said.
He tried to get the issues fixed by submitting service requests but said there was no resolution. Then, on the night of June 15, the outage occurred.
“The lights in the building just started acting like — I mean it was out of Poltergeist,” Thomas said. “The TV was literally making a sizzling sound and the lights were making sizzling sounds. It was very intense.”
Thomas, who is staying at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder, where he works, said management should have acted sooner to address the problem.
“My big issue here is the fact that Greystar, the property management company, [and] Matthew Hinds, who represents them, were made aware of electrical and safety concerns in this building for quite some time,” Thomas said. “They went unaddressed until there was a critical failure and an electrical flash, which put us all in danger.”
Resident Kirsten Nelson, a mental health therapist who moved to Santa Fe from Taos four months ago, has decided to terminate her lease at Railyard Flats and move elsewhere. She said waiting for the power outage to be resolved is “just full of unknowns.”
“They have no timetable factored yet,” Nelson said. “I have to show up for a job. I’m a mental health therapist, so I need stability so I can offer it to other people.”
Nelson said she was lucky to find a new housing option on Craigslist the day after management recommended tenants move out. But she feels the company should have provided more information about the problems and assistance for residents moving out.
“Overall, a lot of people are feeling like their basic needs just aren’t really being acknowledged,” she said.
Donna Huaman-Castillo, who moved into Railyard Flats after leaving Texas with her daughter less than two weeks ago, said the new chapter in her life has had a painfully uncertain start.
She fought back tears as she said, “My stomach sometimes is in knots. … It’s just a lot of emotional anguish.”