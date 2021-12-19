Bonnie Rice spent her weekdays helping out kindergartners in Santa Fe Public Schools for 14 years. When campuses closed and classrooms shifted to remote learning in the spring of 2020, as the first cases of the coronavirus arrived, she assumed it would be a short break.
Nearly two years later, she's still trying to find a way to get back to César Chávez Elementary School.
"It was so neat working with those little ones," she said. "They always wanted to learn."
The challenge is twofold for Rice, 87, a participant in the city of Santa Fe's Foster Grandparent Program. She is grappling with the risks associated with being around kids who are too young to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Her younger sister, who lived in Ohio, died of the illness in February, and she had to attend the funeral virtually.
"When people see me, they ask me about her," Rice said of her sister. "They seem to think, 'Well, that happens.' But it makes you feel really bad. I can't talk to her anymore."
She also lacks transportation.
Before the pandemic, the city offered shuttle rides to and from schools for all Foster Grandparents through its wider senior transportation service, but the service is now limited to providing rides to medical appointments.
Rice is one of many area seniors who is trying to cope with ongoing cutbacks in the city's senior services, including transportation, and limited access to senior centers, which have remained closed since March 2020 — even as private-sector businesses and other public facilities in the city have reopened.
Santa Fe Senior Services Director Gino Rinaldi faces a dilemma: How should his agency move forward as the pandemic rages on? He worries about the disproportionate toll COVID-19 takes on aging adults — physically and mentally.
He had hopes of reopening senior facilities this winter. Then the delta variant hit, sending COVID-19 cases skyrocketing statewide. Hospitals across the state have been operating overcapacity, and death numbers have continued to rise. Rinaldi found it would be too great a risk to his clients to open centers.
"It would be foolish to try and go back to the way it was," he said. "Because we can't."
He also doesn't have enough senior services staff to provide the level of cleaning and sanitizing required to safely reopen facilities.
"We just don't have the manpower," Rinaldi said.
"In the meantime, there are things we can continue to do," he added. "We're doing, I think, just a tremendous amount."
That includes distributing thousands of meals weekly through pickup and delivery, and offering seniors more than 100 trips each week to medical appointments.
When he made the call to shutter senior centers, Rinaldi assembled his employees into three teams dedicated to distributing meals. This was to prevent any widespread COVID-19 outbreak among his staff and to ensure the essential work could continue even if some employees were forced to quarantine. His crews also began performing wellness checks on local seniors via phone.
Rinaldi, who also serves as the city's interim recreation director, is encouraging older people who miss having access to workout facilities in senior centers to head to other public recreation centers, where they can take advantage of senior discounts.
Still, the senior center closures have been hard on some residents who relied on them for not just meals and workouts but also socialization.
Patricia DeVargas, 65, used to visit the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center three times a week to socialize and work on her art. Since the shutdowns in March 2020, she's been making and selling birdhouses and other craft projects at the home she shares with her daughter.
DeVargas is vaccinated and awaiting a booster shot, but the possibility of contracting COVID-19 still weighs heavy on her mind. Most of her socializing, she said, happens over the phone.
She still relies on city-run senior transportation services to get to medical appointments — though, she's stopped asking drivers when things will get back to the way they were before the pandemic.
She's experiencing two things she's never encountered before: "I'm having cabin fever and depression," she said. "I can't see my friends."
One day in late November, traffic through the parking lot at the Mary Esther Gonzales Senior Center was steady as workers passed out meals. But the lights were off in the center's common area.
Rinaldi's phone was ringing. Some of the calls were from thankful clients; others were from people who once frequented the center and were wondering when their activities would resume.
"Socialization is really critical," he said. "That's why I think the curbside [meals] are so popular."
Census data shows more than 22 percent of Santa Fe residents are over 65, and more than a quarter of local people in that age group live by themselves.
City volunteer program manager Anya Alarid runs a Senior Companion program that used to pair aging adults with one another for socialization and help running errands. Since the start of the pandemic, the program has operated mostly through phone check-ins.
"In that aspect, it's been a challenge," Alarid said.
She's also training volunteers how to use video conferencing applications like Zoom.
"For me, I feel our seniors have learned to adapt and are socializing in a different kind of way," she said.
Alarid also is involved with volunteers in the Foster Grandparent Program. She and other staff are encouraging participants who can drive to schools to do so while transportation services are limited, and they offering a mileage reimbursement. The program is still able to transport two foster grandparents using respite care vans.
"We are doing the best that we possibly can to get them to and from school," Alarid said. "We currently are trying to figure out a way to slowly get our foster grandparents back into school again."
Rice misses the city shuttle rides to school for the volunteer program and to the grocery store, but she considers herself lucky: Her apartment, in a complex on Alta Vista Street, is walking distance to Trader Joe's and several other stores.
Her nephew in Albuquerque can give her rides elsewhere when she needs them.
She acknowledged she's better off than many local seniors.
"I feel sorry for people who don't live close to where they like to go," she said.
