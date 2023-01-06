The exterior of the re-opened Railyard Flats Apartments is shown on Tuesday. Planned repairs due to electrical failure throughout the building's 58 units faced months of delays until power finally was restored at the end of December.
Signs of life appear to be returning to Railyard Flats after the Santa Fe apartment complex sat without tenants — or power — for the last half of 2022.
A new ristra hangs from one balcony on the northwest side of the building at 701 Camino de la Familia. On another: patio furniture and string lights.
About six months have passed since tenants were forced in July to leave the complex in the Railyard District of downtown Santa Fe due to electrical failure throughout the building's 58 units. Planned repairs faced months of delays until power finally was restored at the end of December.
The apartment building first opened to residents in 2018.
Brianna Delgado, a regional manager for Railyard Flats LLC, which owns the complex, said "many tenants are returning" over the coming months, and the company is excited to welcome them back.
"We're restoring and rebuilding, and it takes a lot to do that after what's happened in the last six months," Delgado said. "We want to recover fully from this — not just financially, but recover our reputation and any bad taste that's been put out anywhere. Because at the end of the day, it's not the owner's fault and it's not the tenants' fault. The fault lies elsewhere."
Delgado said the company will likely release more information on the cause of the building's power failure in the future.
Railyard Flats established its own management and maintenance team in October, replacing the company that previously handled those duties, Greystar Real Estate Partners.
"Our biggest thing right now is communication in general because a lot of that fell through the loop when this whole thing happened," Delgado said. "With this new management team, we're communicating with our tenants with weekly updates and letting them know exactly what’s going on."
Management contacted former Railyard Flats tenants to ask them to return, with an offer for priority placement on the wait list for anyone who might want to return later in the year.
Delgado said the company hopes to see all 58 units filled again in late March or early April.
Some former residents have said they left Santa Fe after being displaced from Railyard Flats, noting the high cost of housing in the city.
Former Railyard Flats tenant Monica Jones was renting a unit when the electrical problems forced her and many others out of their homes. She said she considered herself "super lucky" because she was able to find an apartment close to the Santa Fe Plaza in July 2022 after spending some time in hotels.
"I've moved on," she said, indicating she does not have plans to return to the building. "It was super stressful, but now I'm glad it's over."
Donna Huaman-Castillo, another former tenant of Railyard Flats, said she was relieved to secure a one-bedroom rental in Santa Fe after a difficult transition.
She commended Hotel Santa Fe, which she said offered rooms to her and some others from the complex when they needed a place to stay.
The building passed an inspection by the Construction Industries Division of the state Regulation and Licensing Department necessary to restore power, said department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger. It also passed building code inspections by the city of Santa Fe on Dec. 30.
Casey Jones of Railyard LLC said in a Jan. 3 email to TheNew Mexican the building also passed an inspection by Public Service Company of New Mexico.
Jones wrote the company is grateful to those involved in bringing power back to Railyard Flats.
"We want to most especially thank the tenants who were patient as we all went through far too much waiting and worrying while the global supply-chain seemed to defy all of our attempts to get this project done as quickly as possible," he wrote.