Signs of life appear to be returning to Railyard Flats after the Santa Fe apartment complex sat without tenants — or power — for the last half of 2022.

A new ristra hangs from one balcony on the northwest side of the building at 701 Camino de la Familia. On another: patio furniture and string lights.

About six months have passed since tenants were forced in July to leave the complex in the Railyard District of downtown Santa Fe due to electrical failure throughout the building's 58 units. Planned repairs faced months of delays until power finally was restored at the end of December. 

