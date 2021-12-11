One door slammed last week on merger applicants Avangrid and Public Service Company of New Mexico, but other circuits are open for the electric utility companies to consider.
The extent to which PNM and the Connecticut-based company are evaluating options is hard to tell following the Public Regulation Commission's unanimous rejection Wednesday. A national expert on electric utility mergers wrote last year such rejections are rare.
PNM and Avangrid can request a rehearing, modify their plan and try again, or appeal to the state Supreme Court. They also could wait a year, until the current five-member elected commission is replaced by a three-person panel that will be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate in 2023.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, CEO and president of PNM Resources, said in a statement after the vote she was "saddened by this Commission’s decision," prompting speculation the companies would consider taking the matter to a refashioned commission in 2023.
When asked about that prospect Friday, a PNM spokeswoman sent a statement from Vincent-Collawn that didn't address the possibility.
"We put forth an agreement that would strengthen New Mexico’s future as we partnered with a global company to meet the challenges of climate change while ensuring affordable and reliable service to PNM customers for years to come,” the CEO said. “We will review and evaluate the [commission's] order."
According to a national utility expert, an emphatic rebuke of the merger plan rarely happens in such cases.
Maryland-based attorney Scott Hempling wrote in his 2020 book Regulating Mergers and Acquisitions of U.S. Electric Utilities that only six of nearly 80 merger proposals since the mid-1980s have met permanent rejection from state commissions.
Hempling served as an expert witness for the Attorney General's Office in the New Mexico merger proposal. He said in the spring that he found the PNM-Avangrid plan's "purpose is to maximize shareholder gain … benefits to customers were only incidental to their goals." Hempling is an administrative law judge for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He declined to comment for this report, but he referred a reporter to his book.
Avangrid; its parent company Iberdrola, based in Spain; and PNM added incentives for customers and state economic development as the merger discussions progressed this year. But their deal sweeteners failed to win over the commission, which voted 5-0 against the merger Wednesday afternoon.
Commission members repeatedly said they didn't like forceful tactics used in the effort to win approval, winced at Avangrid subsidiaries' record of service problems in the Northeast and worried over a criminal investigation involving current and former executives of Iberdrola.
The proposal received backing from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Hector Balderas, and various business interests and chambers of commerce. A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham wrote Friday in an email the governor "remains committed to continuing to advance renewable energy in New Mexico and combating the climate crisis."
Hempling wrote in his book state regulation commissions typically don't turn back utilities' merger proposals.
"Commissions defer to avoid being labeled deal-killers and outliers. Though legally insulated from politics, regulators work in a political world," he wrote. "An electric utility stands among the state's largest employers, a foundation of the state's economy. When it proposes to ‘grow’ … rejecting the request risks being seen as anti-business, impeding market forces."
He said the states where electric utility mergers were rejected over the past 30 years were California, Arizona, Montana, Hawaii, Texas and Washington. Among other things those commissions had in common, he wrote, were the fact they took nothing for granted and "replaced deference with skepticism."
One New Mexico commissioner, Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque, took issue with the notion the PRC was standing in the way of an improved economy.
"I don't believe we are anti-business at all. And I think it was a sound decision," Hall said, adding she believed the commission discriminates between proposals that would hurt customers and those that would help them.
Twenty-three of 24 community groups and environmental organizations either supported the merger plan or didn't oppose it. PNM and Avangrid presented it as a way for New Mexico to gain Avangrid's and Iberdrola's first-rate renewable energy technology and plenty of money to improve the state's electricity grid.
Noah Long, a Santa Fe attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the commission blew it. He noted the proposal contained millions of dollars of benefits for New Mexico and assurances they would take action against pollution and climate change.
"I want to hope that there's still some way to get this thing to work," he said of the proposal. "I think this was an enormous fumble by all five members of the commission."
Six years ago in Connecticut, the regulation commission there rejected Iberdrola's request to merge with United Illuminating and some other companies. Several months later, after improving the incentive package, Iberdrola won the commission's support. The Connecticut commissioner who opposed the winning offer, Michael Caron, said at the time the risks outweighed the benefits.
But in May, Caron told The New Mexican, "We haven't had anything substantial in terms of problems" from the merger.
William Dunn, a longtime utility consultant in Maine, said the merger of Iberdrola/Avangrid and Central Maine Power has had a bad effect on his state.
"I think you guys dodged a bullet," he said.
But Dunn also said mergers generally seem to win approval. "There's been a lot of mergers in New England and name changes and all that, and they all fly through."
Dunn is among a group of Maine residents trying to put a proposal on the state's ballot next year to have Central Maine Power and another large utility company, Versant Power, dismantled and replaced by a customer-owned company.
PRC Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said what stood out for him in the process is New Mexico has no official system in which a large company seeking to acquire a New Mexico utility automatically undergoes a thorough background check of the company's finances, record, criminal history and other elements. He suggested this should be standardized and overseen by the commission and the Attorney General's Office.
If a person renting an apartment faces a background check, Fischmann said, a company proposing a deal with a huge impact on electric utilities should as well.
