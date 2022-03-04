The Santa Fe Planning Commission voted late Thursday night to postpone a vote on a contentious plan to covert 22 acres of Santa Fe County-owned open space on the city's south side into an affordable housing complex.
The nonprofit affordable housing developer Homewise is seeking to build 161 units of single-family affordable housing and a 6-acre park on the vacant lot along South Meadows Road, which is now used as an open space.
To clear the path for the development, Homewise is seeking to rezone the property to R-6 and R-21, allowing six homes per acre and 21 homes per acre. The entire 22.2-acre space is now zoned as a park in the city's general plan.
Dozens of supporters and critics of the project attended an hourslong meeting to comment on Homewise's plan, but around 11:45 p.m. and after almost four hours of spirited public comment, Planning Commissioner Pilar Faulkner motioned to postpone the vote to avoid debating a controversial development at a late hour.
She also raised concerns about a suggestion to approve the rezoning request with a condition that a park is built, despite not having a development plan.
“I think we can hit sweet spots if we just give projects time necessary to hit the sweet spot," she said. "So I urge both parties to try to find something that will work in this time, and good luck to everyone.”
City Land Use Department staff in a report on the request recommended denial of the project because it failed to explicitly include plans for a park, as required by the overlying Southwest Santa Fe Community Area Master Plan.
Staff suggested approval, however, if the commission included a condition for the developers to provide a preliminary development plan in three years that includes a 5-acre park and keeps 50 percent of the homes affordable.
Commissioners still expressed concerns.
“I'm still not convinced this is the best way to approach this,” Commissioner Dan Pava said.
The project received notable support from affordable housing advocates, while some residents argued the project goes against the intended purpose of the space to provide a park.
The 22.2-acre site has been used as an open space and is one of the only park-like locations for the neighborhoods west of South Meadows since Santa Fe County bought the land with bond funds in 2001, planning to build a park. The park never materialized.
The city annexed the neighborhood in 2014 but declined to take ownership of the open space. The county paid off the bond in 2018.
Homewise has a contract with the county to buy the land for $1.7 million, with the condition that the Santa Fe City Council approve the applicants’ development plan.
