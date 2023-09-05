Thousands of Santa Fe residents are still inflamed by an ugly episode of recent history — a case of justice denied.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies authorized a lame, secretive proceeding for criminals who in 2020 destroyed the Soldiers' Monument that had stood on the Plaza for 152 years.
No such farce should recur if the miscreants who destroyed the Santa Fe obelisk named for Kit Carson are identified and arrested.
This time, Carmack-Altwies is no more than an observer. The 20-foot memorial to Carson stood on federal property in downtown Santa Fe, meaning the U.S. attorney would prosecute the case.
Bumbling criminals on Thursday night left behind a truck they used to rip apart the Carson obelisk. They probably are trembling at the prospect of landing in federal court. They should be.
Unlike the first batch of vandals, those who destroyed federal property might be tried, convicted and punished severely.
Carmack-Altwies charged seven people who wrecked the Soldiers' Monument with fourth-degree felonies, but she made certain they didn't face proceedings in open court or any serious consequences.
The district attorney shielded the defendants by approving a private mediation session for them to discuss their crimes with several handpicked Santa Fe residents. For purposes of the closed-door gabfest, the lawbreakers were referred to euphemistically as "persons of concern."
Carmack-Altwies labeled her handling of the case as restorative justice. Nothing was restored, especially not trust in the three-county district for which she is chief law enforcement officer.
The defendants probably claimed they were sorry for rampaging through a National Historic Landmark, pouring red paint on the Soldiers' Monument and then destroying it with hammers, chains, ropes and a pulley.
There is no way to be certain what they said in the secret session. There is no way to gauge the sincerity of criminals who were treated like guests on the Dr. Phil talk show — minus the cameras, of course.
Carmack-Altwies said their crimes were not violent, an affront to countless residents. She dismissed the charges against them, mostly felonies for destruction of public property, conspiracy and graffiti.
In return, the defendants paid a small price — 40 hours each of community service and costs averaging $1,900 each.
As for the Kit Carson obelisk, it had been vandalized throughout the last three years before the recent assault that destroyed the monument.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, self-appointed captain of the thought police, in 2020 plotted the removal of the Carson obelisk, the Soldiers' Monument and a statue of statue of Don Diego de Vargas in a city park.
Webber said he considered all three inappropriate for display outdoors. A few loud people had the mayor's ear, and he claimed the city had to remove the monuments to avoid outbreaks of violence.
Webber targeted the Carson obelisk, though he had no authority to remove a monument on federal property. The mayor discovered he couldn't touch the Carson obelisk, but by then vandals were busy defacing it.
In response, the U.S. General Services Administration set up a drab box around the lower portion of the obelisk.
On Aug. 2, I asked a spokeswoman for the agency what the federal government intended to do with the obelisk. Her answer carried the turgid tones of bureaucracy.
"In accordance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, GSA is developing an engagement strategy to ensure all concerned parties have an opportunity to be heard in regards to the future of the monument."
The federal government's ponderous process became irrelevant. Vigilantes preempted any action by the General Services Administration.
Webber's role in the destruction of two monuments cannot be ignored. Referring to the Soldiers' Monument, he once wrote: "After 50 years of city leaders talking about what to do with the obelisk, I made the tough — and I think, just — decision."
In truth, decades of elected leaders who preceded Webber did more than talk. Operating in public view, they voted to keep the Soldiers' Monument in place. They believed history — the proud and the painful — should be studied rather than muffled.
City executives who came before Webber also understood they had no power to remove the Carson obelisk owned by the federal government.
Kit Carson, hailed by some as a pioneer and reviled by others as a murderer of Indigenous people, is somewhere in the news almost every week. A county in Colorado, a national forest in New Mexico and a park in Taos are among many places named for Carson.
Debate about his deeds and misdeeds shouldn't have any bearing on what happens to the criminals who obliterated the obelisk on federal property.
Carmack-Altwies coddled criminals who destroyed the Soldiers' Monument. It's a safe wager federal prosecutors won't be so cavalier about the latest eruption of violence.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.