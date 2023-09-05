Thousands of Santa Fe residents are still inflamed by an ugly episode of recent history — a case of justice denied.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies authorized a lame, secretive proceeding for criminals who in 2020 destroyed the Soldiers' Monument that had stood on the Plaza for 152 years.

No such farce should recur if the miscreants who destroyed the Santa Fe obelisk named for Kit Carson are identified and arrested.

