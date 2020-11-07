Judging by the numbers, the overall makeup of the Roundhouse won’t change much next year.
But numbers aren’t everything, especially in the state Senate.
While the composition of the upper chamber will differ only slightly — with Democrats adding one seat to their majority — it's likely the new faces will be more liberal, and perhaps more aggressive, than those departing.
Which begs the question: Will the Senate Democrats move to the left?
“There’s no question,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said.
The anticipated ideological shift suggests the major blue wave that hit state politics in 2018 — when Democrats greatly increased their majority in the House and captured the governor's office — has only deepened after the Nov. 3 election.
Democrats say the new makeup of the Senate also bodes well for controversial initiatives on abortion, cannabis and early childhood education that in recent years failed to reach the governor's desk.
Now is the time to finally push those through, Democrats say, since many conservative members of their party who previously blocked them are leaving office.
“We’ll be able to do some things we weren’t able to do in 2019 and ’20," said Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
All 112 of New Mexico’s legislative seats were up for grabs in Tuesday's elections, with Democrats expanding their advantage over Republicans in the Senate by one seat, to 27-15. In the House, where Democrats had an overwhelming 46-24 majority, Democrats will lose one seat and possibly two, depending on outstanding results in a race in far Southern New Mexico.
Since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office nearly two years ago, high-profile yet contentious bills she’s backed had little trouble passing the House, where the progressive wing of the Democratic Party holds sway. But the sledding was much tougher in the Senate, where a variety of initiatives were blocked by conservative-leaning senators such as John Arthur Smith, Mary Kay Papen and Clemente Sanchez.
The game changed when Smith, Papen and Sanchez, plus Sens. Richard Martinez and Gabriel Ramos, were defeated in the June Democratic primary. Many of the incoming Democrats ran their campaigns on the importance of passing the very sorts of initiatives those outgoing members opposed, Wirth said.
Carrie Hamblen, who will succeed Papen in the Las Cruces-area seat, said she believes the incoming class of progressive legislators will have a major impact on issues such as legalizing recreational cannabis, overturning the state’s abortion law and tapping more of the Land Grant Permanent Fund.
“We are going to be able to have an effect on the conversations that happen around policies that have not been changed before that need to be changed now,” Hamblen said. “That priority will be able to rise to the top.”
New legislation proposing to legalize recreational marijuana may have a “much friendlier reception in the Senate” next year, House Speaker Brian Egolf said.
Lujan Grisham has made it clear she will again push for the initiative.
“I’ve already alerted New Mexicans I'm very interested in getting medical cannabis over the finish line,” she said Thursday.
The Senate's incoming Democrats also are more likely to support a renewed bid to repeal an old state law criminalizing abortion.
The 1969 statute, which makes it a fourth-degree felony to perform an abortion, is currently unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade, though it remains on the books.
“That needs to be removed,” Hamblen said of the old state law. “We need to make a concerted effort in this legislative session.”
The area where progressives have long been stymied is the annual effort to tap the Land Grant Permanent Fund for spending on early childhood education. Smith, who headed the Senate Finance Committee, had been the main obstacle.
If such legislation passes, voters would need to decide whether to let the state access more of the fund through a constitutional amendment.
“I do think that we should push that through and let the voters make the decision on that issue,” Wirth said.
Though changes to Southern New Mexico's Senate seats attracted much of the attention, election night saw three Democrats take Albuquerque-area posts that had long belonged to Republicans. Harold Pope Jr., the state Senate's first Black member, defeated Republican Sander Rue on Albuquerque's northwest side, and Martin Hickey and Katy Duhigg were victorious in their races.
And as the Democratic caucus moves to the left, the GOP side of the chamber could tilt more to the right. That’s because Republicans who were considered moderates, including Rue and Candace Gould, won't be returning.
“[The Democratic] war machine lethally took them out when it came down to the election,” said Mark Moores, an Albuquerque Republican who won his race last week.
Moores described the changes to the Democratic caucus as a “purge” of the party’s “moderate and small-business-minded members.”
Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle said while he believed it was “fairly accurate” the Democratic caucus would move to the left, he said incoming members may not be able to win approval for legislation in all the areas they campaigned on.
“There are so many different things people don’t realize until you actually get into the Legislature,” said Ingle, R-Portales. “There’s a limit sometimes on what you can do.”
Much will depend on which senators fill open leadership positions in the chamber, including president pro tem and chairs of the Finance and Corporations committees. Those positions have until now been occupied by conservative-leaning Democrats. That will likely change next year, said longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff.
“Some more senior liberal progressives are going to take over some of these chairs,” Sanderoff said.
Senate Democrats may vote on a nominee for president pro tem at a caucus meeting in two weeks, Wirth said. That nominee would then need to be approved by the full Senate once the session begins Jan. 19. Committee chairpersons will be decided after that.
"There's no question it’s challenging to have so many open slots," Wirth said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.