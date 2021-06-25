GLORIETA — Ella Dodson, 8, spent much of last week shooting crossbows at plastic deer in safety goggles and zip lining through the trees at Glorieta Adventure Camps.
Summer camps are slowly returning to their regular programming across New Mexico after more than a year of closures sparked by the coronavirus pandemic — albeit with a few changes. But perhaps nowhere is the transition back to normalcy more pronounced than at Glorieta, which, like most camps in the state, went an entire year without visitors and is still adjusting to getting back in business.
Ella was just one of dozens of campers who came to the facilities tucked in the hills outside Santa Fe for Christian family camp, a summer program that takes care of meals, housing and needed child care while families hear religious keynote speakers and venture outside.
It was Ella’s first time at Glorieta, and she found she was in love with an activity called “snow tubing,” which involves riding a sudsy inner tube down a giant, white-carpeted track on a sloping hill.
“The first time I was scared; the second time it was super fun,” she said.
A welcome experience after having to stay inside last year.
Holden Bunch, 10, could relate. He was back at family camp for his second year with his parents and siblings. He was supposed to come last year, but the pandemic got in the way.
“Mostly, we stayed at home,” he said of last summer.
Though kids and families are back, Glorieta Adventure Camps is operating with less than half its usual staffing after 18 months of drained profits and frazzled hopes of getting back into action.
It’s a similar story for other summer camps across the state.
Glorieta Adventure Camps usually sees more than 30,000 people from all over the West at its facilities between March and November, with summer the busiest season. Last year, the camp had to shut down completely and experienced a more than million-dollar loss in revenue.
“We didn’t know this was going to last for long, but we knew it was going to hit our summer numbers,” Joshua Nelson, an executive assistant at Glorieta, said during a tour of the facility.
Though Glorieta Adventure Camps is operating at reduced capacity, its operators hope to see up to 12,000 people this summer.
“We have reduced staff, and it’s just killing us,” Nelson added.
The nonprofit usually advertises camp counselor jobs in person at colleges around the state, but it turned to digital recruitment ahead of this summer’s schedule. New Mexico’s stringent health orders made the jobs less appealing to prospective employees from out of state, he said.
“Other states are much more open than we are,” Nelson added.
As families — many unmasked — bustled around the site, the delighted shrieks of elementary schoolers echoing through the trees, it was hard to imagine the place was empty a year ago.
But the specter of the pandemic remains. Nelson said camp staffers wear masks to lead by example, as face coverings are a requirement for youth camps in the state this summer. But it’s a difficult rule to enforce across the 2,400-acre property.
Rebecca Latham, the chief executive officer at Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, said staffers were finding the best success in enforcing COVID-19 rules in leading by example.
Latham said even her vaccinated staff members keep their masks on during activities. She said many girls are willing to keep them on as long as it means still being able to ride horses and go canoeing.
Latham said she is relieved to see campers after a year away. Staff members are alternating between two camp areas to make more time for sanitizing, while halving capacity at each program. She said the mental health effects of long isolations are palpable for the campers.
“Girls are suffering from a crisis of loneliness,” Latham said. “The past year, year and a half, has been so tremendously difficult for girls … so they were really ready to get out and be able to reconnect with each other.”
Through the course of the pandemic, the organization, which serves Central and Northern New Mexico, has chosen to open up its themed summer camps to all girls, even if they’re not registered Girl Scouts.
Meanwhile, along the Jemez River, the music is playing once again at Hummingbird Music Camp, which provides art, chess and music overnight camps for kids of all skill levels.
Sally Chapman, one of the owners and directors of Hummingbird, said camps are running at about half their normal capacity, with about 70 children.
Last year, camps had full registration before in-person events were canceled.
“We didn’t have any business for 15 months,” Chapman said. “We really had no income, and to play catch-up is really hard.”
It was hard to get things going again, in part because of uncertainty about health restrictions. But now, as the summer sun blazes and New Mexico is on the edge of fully opening, the camp is waiting to fill open spots for upcoming programs.
“Listen to the kids, listen to the music,” Chapman said. “It’s going!”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.