Sasha Vermel, left, and Tuffy Luffaguss experience a new art installation by Tigre Mashaal-Lively called So Be It. See To It. that debuted Friday evening at the Railyard in the Axle Contemporary Mobile Artspace.
The installation will appear at various locations in Santa Fe through Nov. 14, including Saturday at the Midtown Campus Block Party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at Raashan Ahmad's Love & Happiness dance party from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Honeymoon Brewery parking lot.
Mashaal-Lively's new installation debuts two months after their installation called The Solacii, a 21-foot-tall sculpture, was set ablaze in an act of arson in front of the Form & Concept gallery on Guadalupe Street. They said Friday that there are restoration plans in the works for The Solacii piece. Mashaal-Lively uses gender-neutral pronouns.
The new installation is made of cold cast bronze, charred juniper branches, steel, paper, dried flowers, ink, composted cotton burrs, tubes and lights. "The space created here represents a post collapse Afrofuturist shrine to the Black Feminine, salvaged from the detritus of an extravagant and exploitative world," according to the artist's statement. "The installation is oriented as an immersive prayer, beckoning towards a future world in which all Black bodies are fully safe and empowered."
Mashaal-Lively, a 36-year-old Santa Fe-based artist from Philadelphia, said they are excited to debut a new work to the public, but also cautious following the act of arson.
"With The Solacii and with this, so much of it is about resiliency and carrying forward the lineage that my ancestors bore before me. In the face of all the things that are happening, there’s a need to keep going," Mashaal-Lively said. "For now, my hope is that if I just keep putting out authentic work, people will see that and there will be some appreciation and respect."
