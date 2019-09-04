African serval spotted around Hyde Memorial State Park

Santa Fe’s wildlife family just got bigger.
An exotic African serval was seen roaming Hyde Memorial State Park several times this week, a handful of Santa Fe residents and park rangers said Wednesday.
While police and animal control officials said no one had reported a missing or stolen pet of its description, online speculation centered on whether the cat belonged to a local resident and had escaped its owner’s home.
“It clearly doesn’t belong in the wilderness of New Mexico,” said Mark Walls, a technician at the state park, who saw the serval around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday near the Girl Scout Trail.
Tristanna Bickford, a spokeswoman with the state Department of Game and Fish, said multiple officers with the agency were searching for the cat with plans to likely set a live trap this week.
“They’re going to keep an eye on the situation,” she said, adding the department will have to evaluate the best location to relocate the animal if it’s captured, possibly to a zoo or sanctuary.
The serval is a small, slender species of cat, native to the savannas of central and southern Africa. Servals have cheetah-like coloring, with small black spots and thin lines on their coat, and a soft white belly. Though they only weigh up to 40 pounds, they have the biggest ears of any cat and are outfitted with extra-long legs — perfect for climbing trees and leaping high into the air to catch prey.
While many cats make a kill once in every five or six attempts, servals generally kill 50 percent of the time, making them one of the best among all hunting cats.
Servals, Bickford said, are ranked a Class IV species with Game and Fish, meaning they should only be kept at a facility with a zoo-level permit.
Walls said that when he saw the serval Wednesday, it seemed “fairly tame” and did not appear to be a danger.
“It was just walking around,” he said.
However, Bickford advised caution.
“Never approach a wild animal of any kind,” she said, encouraging families with small pets and children to make noise and avoid quick movement if they see the feline.
Across social media, the response to the serval was overwhelming.
By 5 p.m. Wednesday, a post on the Santa Fe Police Department’s Facebook page had received more than 235 comments and been shared 530 times.
One user, Mary Kirst, wrote that servals are commonly used in breeding programs with domestic cats to create the Savannah cat, a hybrid of the two.
“This is a very valuable animal. I’m stressing this so that someone doesn’t decide to kill it,” she wrote.
NovaLea Bradshaw echoed worry for the cat, writing that “someone is probably worried sick about their fur baby.”
Meanwhile, Dion Sanchez wrote: “Run kitty run before they catch you … Be free!!”
Bickford said the excitement is warranted.
“We’re not used to having these kinds of species in New Mexico,” she said. “It’s definitely a unique case.”