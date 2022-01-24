Nineteen Afghan refugees have received a strong show of generosity from Santa Feans in the form of donated goods and assistance.
But most have found only temporary lodging and are unable to use the donated goods sitting in storage while they wait for a more permanent home in a city with a tight housing market.
“The donation response has been tremendous,” said Susan Oupadia, a retired doctor who oversees items donated through the Santa Fe branch of the nonprofit Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains. “It’s so good, in fact, that we’ve had to stop because we don’t have any more storage space.”
One storage unit is filled with furniture, and another is stuffed with household supplies, Oupadia said. And none of it has any place to go.
“Housing has really been tough,” Oupadia said. “So we’re having a really hard time finding rentals. We’re hopeful we’ll find something soon.”
Sahar Nisar, Santa Fe program coordinator for the faith-based nonprofit, said it’s difficult for the refugees to get into apartments because they lack the usual things Americans have, such as an employment and rental history, a Social Security card and other documentation.
“Housing is our urgent need right now,” Nisar said. “These are unprecedented challenges. We’re working tirelessly to overcome them.”
To surmount this obstacle, landlords must be willing to work with the organization and allow the refugees some leeway, Nisar said, adding finding a home is a key step to becoming self-sufficient in a new country.
Housing is a problem she would like to resolve as soon as possible, given another 80 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in Santa Fe in the next 90 days.
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following the final withdrawal of U.S. troops, leading to the immediate evacuation of 82,000 people and thousands more since. Some had been housed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo. By mid-December, a couple of hundred were resettled in New Mexico through a federal program.
Refugees in Santa Fe now are staying in an Airbnb that has a contract with Lutheran Family Services, she said. Each person receives a one-time federal payment of $1,225 to help with resettlement — but that doesn’t go far.
They also are eligible for state assistance, such as food aid.
Oupadia said the refugees will have to find work to become truly self-sufficient. Many can barely speak English, which will limit their job prospects, but they’re fortunate to land in New Mexico at a time when employers are desperate for workers, she said.
Oupadia said she also has a special place in her heart for refugees and began volunteering in August.
She belongs to a group called the Socially Responsible Women of Santa Fe. Some of the members help her gather the donated stuff and put it in storage. The household goods are an assortment of kitchen wares, towels, blankets, linens and toiletries.
“These people came here with nothing, so they need everything,” Oupadia said.
She also is among the volunteers co-sponsoring a refugee family for a year.
A co-sponsor teaches family members how to speak basic English and how to navigate the city and shop in American stores, and even drives them to appointments if they don’t have a car.
“We want to help them start a new life here because they have no life they can go back to now,” Oupadia said.
I didn't expect the kind of hostility to refugees and the NIMBY kind of response reflected in the comments to this article. Keep reporting on this, and shame on the self-absorbed group that thinks these afflicted people should go somewhere else.
Hostility, you say?: Several-months ago, I started working for a company with a large immigrant workforce. Soon afterwards, I worked with a man who immigrated from Afghanistan four-years ago. A seemingly kind fellow, and a loner, I made an effort to be kind to the man.
The day after New Year's, when I saw him I greeted him with "Happy New Year, My Friend!". His response, will be long remembered: "I'm sorry. In my country, we don't say this. You need to understand, I'm Muslim. So, two times a years we say, (Unintelligible), and that's all. You need to understand my religion."
Shocked and slightly offended, I regret not offering my own reply: "You need to understand, you're in MY country now. Or, vaya con queso." Besides, where's all the obscenely wealthy (See: Petroleum price-gouging for decades) UAE nations, helping their brothers and sisters? We went to War in Afghanistan - not adoption.
Santa Fe is one of the worst possible places to resettle these families, and the decision to do so comes at the direct expense of our working class indigenous population, who don't inspire this sort of generosity from wealthy out of towners and federally funded NGOs.
New Mexico needs to focus on fulfilling its obligations to its indigenous marginalized population - who are already suffering from rising housing prices, low wages, and a lack of available services - before welcoming in newcomers we cannot hope to accomodate.
Hey Scott - My contact at Lutheran Family Services in ABQ, paints a different picture then what you are saying on housing and jobs. I spoke to him this AM and he will read your article. I hope he will follow through and contact you.
Although I applaud the American effort to give refuge to Afghanis, why are they being sent to Santa Fe? Albuquerque, Denver, Tucson all would be better choices for sunbelt sites. In fact it seems selfish and narcissistic for the city of Santa Fe to paint itself as refugee friendly when actual New Mexicans cant find housing, are living under tarps on the interurban trails, and working as teachers in SFPS while living in cars. Santa Fe cant and wont provide for the people of their own city and still want to invite foreign refugees to try and struggle in this milieu. Its narcissism.
