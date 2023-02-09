A series of votes by the Santa Fe City Council that pave the way for a long-debated housing development on South Meadows Road came in the 10th hour of a public meeting that ended after 2 a.m. Thursday.
The proceeding was the latest in a string of controversial land-use cases that have gained city approval in the face of opposition from surrounding residents. It follows the recent zoning approval for a 25-home project on Old Pecos Trail.
The South Meadows project, known as Los Prados, was unique in that it appeared to pit neighbor against neighbor in a heated debate over two amenities both sides agreed were sorely needed on the city's south side: open space and affordable housing.
Affordable housing "won the day," as one attendee put it.
The land-use hearing began last week.
After listening to public testimony in the case, councilors voted late Feb. 1 to postpone the proceeding, in part to avoid posing questions to stakeholders — city staff, developers, leaders of nonprofit advocacy groups and residents of nearby neighborhoods — in the early morning hours.
The public testimony portion of the proceeding drew dozens, if not hundreds, of attendees and virtual viewers, many of whom urged the council to approve the five land-use requests, including zoning changes, so the "deeply affordable" Los Prados housing project could move forward. The nonprofit Homewise Inc., which owns the property, plans to build 161 new homes offered below the market value and a more than 5-acre park on the site.
Others decried the project, proposed on a 22-acre vacant parcel on South Meadows Road that for years had been owned by Santa Fe County and set aside for a park.
County residents voted on general obligation bonds in 1998 and 1999 allowing the county to purchase the proposed park property in 2001. It remained as open space in a dense area of the city for two decades before the county sold it to Homewise in 2021.
Some residents noted potential dangers to future residents of Los Prados from an adjacent property known as the Eberline building that long had been used for servicing radiation detection equipment. The building is in the process of being decommissioned, though it still holds radioactive materials.
The outcome of the South Meadows case, several people said Thursday, was unjust.
Each of Homewise's land-use requests received a 7-2 vote of approval early Thursday. Councilors Lee Garcia and Chris Rivera, who represent District 3, where the parcel is located, voted against the measures.
Los Prados is set to be a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums, all offered at below-market prices, with 50% of the homes meeting the city's official requirements for "affordable housing."
A 5.12-acre park at the north end of the property would connect with a proposed extension of the city’s Acequia Trail.
"It provides a place for our workforce to stay locally," Homewise CEO Michael Loftin said during the hearing early Thursday. "They don't have to do that commute to Albuquerque — that's two hours more a day you get to spend with your kids if you're not driving back and forth."
Marlow Morrison, president of the Tiempos Lindos Homeowners Association, told the council approval of the zoning changes would set "an incredibly dangerous precedent" for city park properties.
Morrison said the community planned the South Meadows open space to have "an enormous educational value" for the five public schools nearby with the highest enrollment in the city, and groups have organized for decades to protect the lot as parkland.
"We did everything right to protect this property," Morrison said. "We came together to plan this for our community, and it’s getting steamrolled right in front of our eyes. It’s completely heartbreaking."
Tiempos Lindos presented an alternative plan that would have dedicated about 11 acres for housing in the development and 11 acres to a new park, but Homewise declined.
Morrison said in an interview Thursday she and many of her neighbors felt their concerns went unheard.
"The most upsetting thing that I'm hearing from community members that I represent is the division that the process has created," she said, noting Loftin referred to the neighbors' concerns about contamination from the Eberline building as "disingenuous" and "gaslighting."
"The break of public trust is just being reinforced by this process, she said, adding she also was disturbed when Mayor Alan Webber asked her and Loftin each to describe what the community would gain from their plan. "It just reinforced pitting two assets against one another. It reinforced the division."
Tiempos Lindos will remain involved as the development enters the next phases, Morrison said, adding her neighbors are still concerned about potential contamination from Eberline.
Old Santa Fe Association Executive Director Adam Fulton Johnson said he worked with the homeowners' association in its attempts to negotiate with Homewise.
Johnson said he anticipated the eventual outcome, given the city's housing needs.
"I just think it’s a shame the way that this unfolded, pitting two public goods against one another: recreational spaces versus affordable housing," Johnson said. "We are obviously in a housing crisis, so affordability won the day. I think in the future we need to try to balance these and have more transparent conversations about these public goods."
Members of the City Council noted the case was a difficult one to decide, given the complicated history of the property along with the city's affordable housing crisis.
"We need both spaces for people to enjoy, and we also need affordable housing for people to thrive," Councilor Renee Villarreal said. "It's disappointing that we just have to make a decision on errors that happened before our time."
Webber called the affordable housing crisis a "major inflection point for the city," saying such land-use cases illuminate the city government's values.
"We're changing the dynamic where only wealthy people can afford to buy and live in Santa Fe," Webber said, adding he regretted those opposed to the development were "poorly served by the process and by the county not keeping its word."
Lee Garcia called the development "absolutely the right project on the wrong property."