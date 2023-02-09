A series of votes by the Santa Fe City Council that pave the way for a long-debated housing development on South Meadows Road came in the 10th hour of a public meeting that ended after 2 a.m. Thursday.

The proceeding was the latest in a string of controversial land-use cases that have gained city approval in the face of opposition from surrounding residents. It follows the recent zoning approval for a 25-home project on Old Pecos Trail.

The South Meadows project, known as Los Prados, was unique in that it appeared to pit neighbor against neighbor in a heated debate over two amenities both sides agreed were sorely needed on the city's south side: open space and affordable housing.

Popular in the Community