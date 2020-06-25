Affordable housing has been a pillar in the city’s vision of an overhauled midtown campus.
But how much housing priced for lower-income residents will be included in the city-owned property's redevelopment remains unclear.
Team Midtown Santa Fe, a group of local partners working with the presumptive master developer on the project, discussed the issue Tuesday in a virtual Meet the Developer session.
The talk did not sit well with some people who were listening.
“I’ve been hearing the word ‘try’ a lot when it comes to affordable housing,” City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler said. “It leads me to question the commitment to affordable housing.”
About a dozen representatives from Team Midtown — composed of Dallas-based KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners and 17 Santa Fe- and Albuquerque-based businesses and organizations — participated in the fifth and final Meet the Developer, a series of virtual meetings intended to introduce some specific plans for what is expected to be a yearslong, mixed-use project on the 64-acre former college campus on St. Michael's Drive.
The plans haven't been specific enough for Lydia Clark, the outreach director at the Los Alamos Study Group. “There have been many vague answers throughout these sessions,” she commented on the YouTube session. “ 'I don’t know’ has been a very standard answer.”
Team Midtown project leader James Feild countered that planning for the midtown redevelopment is still in the early stages, and the team is just getting acquainted with the site.
The team is committed to ensuring there are lower-priced housing options along with market-rate units, he said, adding the market-rate units would help subsidize the more affordably priced ones.
“One of the things that has captured my attention is that 53 percent of people who work in Santa Fe can’t afford to live in Santa Fe,” said Feild, senior vice president of Cienda Partners. “We want to be able to house people with the greatest need.”
Some of the early work on the campus has involved inspecting the conditions of the mostly abandoned college buildings that date to the 1960s and 1970s, he said.
“We’re getting an understanding of the needs of the property,” Feild said. “We are refining our planning for the project."
Before the team can estimate housing construction costs, he said, it has to determine how much will it spend preparing the property for construction.
Mike Loftin, CEO of Homewise, a Santa Fe nonprofit that focuses on affordable housing and is part of Team Midtown, also said it is too early to determine the number of affordable units that will be built on the campus.
“Until we know the costs, it’s impossible to know how much affordable housing we can do,” he said.
