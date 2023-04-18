The city of Santa Fe's yearslong plan to finalize the annexation of 1,075 acres between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599 hit a roadblock earlier this month when residents of some neighborhoods in the area petitioned Santa Fe County to instead allow them to become part of the village of Agua Fría.

County commissioners are expected to consider the designation during a May 1 public hearing, a move that took Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber by surprise.

"We were very surprised when we suddenly heard they were entertaining this petition to prevent the completion of this annexation," Webber said. "We had given the county a proposal about two months ago. … We didn’t hear anything until we got the message this petition had been delivered."

