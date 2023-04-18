The city of Santa Fe's yearslong plan to finalize the annexation of 1,075 acres between West Alameda Street and N.M. 599 hit a roadblock earlier this month when residents of some neighborhoods in the area petitioned Santa Fe County to instead allow them to become part of the village of Agua Fría.
County commissioners are expected to consider the designation during a May 1 public hearing, a move that took Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber by surprise.
"We were very surprised when we suddenly heard they were entertaining this petition to prevent the completion of this annexation," Webber said. "We had given the county a proposal about two months ago. … We didn’t hear anything until we got the message this petition had been delivered."
The effort by residents to join Agua Fría, a traditional historic community in the county surrounding the Santa Fe River along the city’s western edge, also raised the ire of Homewise, a local nonprofit that owns property in the area and has a mission of developing affordable homes to help alleviate a housing crisis for low-income Santa Feans.
At a special County Commission meeting in early April, residents of Area 1B said they've become frustrated living in area that has been under the city’s authority for several years, even though it hasn’t yet become part of the city and can't yet access city services. Sid Monroe, who lives in the Coyote Ridge neighborhood, said they also want to retain the community’s "rural character" as much as possible.
For Homewise CEO Michael Loftin, that means low housing density, such as one residence per acre, a zoning designation that is incompatible with development of affordable housing.
"It would be the death knell for affordable housing in the city on the north side," Loftin said in a recent interview. "It is just a disastrous, awful proposal. I'm just shocked, in an affordable housing crisis, that they would do something like that."
Loftin said the petition would effectively "blow up" the city and county's annexation deal in its final hour.
Residents who submitted the petition — including Monroe and Agua Fría Village Association President William Henry Mee — described it as a grassroots effort. They cited their neighbors' frustrations with attempting to access city services for the past 14 years, when the annexation agreement between the city and county has been in place.
County Commissioner Anna Hansen blamed the city for the deal's sudden roadblock.
Residents in the area have "consistently and regularly" asked to be joined back into the county, she said, adding the petition is a result of the city not fulfilling the agreement, which stated the city was supposed to complete the annexation by 2018.
"They have not done that," she said. "The city has not provided any services for them, but they have to go to the city for land use approval, and they have no representation. They’ve been in this limbo for 14 years, basically."
Hansen said the city committed to completing drainage improvements on West Alameda Street and building a fire station by South Meadows Road, "which they have failed to do."
In a letter Hansen sent to residents in the area in January, she notified them of their right to petition the county for the designation and stated it "would make the designated community subject to County land use jurisdiction and effectively preclude annexation."
"In sending this letter," Hansen wrote, "I am not advocating for you to petition the Board of County Commissioners to become a traditional historic community. That decision is yours alone. Instead, I merely wanted to ensure that you are aware of this information."
Webber said moving forward with the annexation still makes sense for a number of reasons, including affordable housing development, sound environmental planning, and better water and sewer service for residents.
The city is still interested in completing the two capital projects tied to the agreement and moving forward with the annexation, he added, noting the state Legislature allocated $4 million toward the city's construction of the fire station during its recent session.