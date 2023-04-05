A cluster of reasonably priced apartment complexes is falling into place on N.M. 14 near Interstate 25.
Minneapolis-based affordable housing builder Dominion announced a 312-unit complex for 4608 N.M. 14, the first property on the north side of the road after passing the freeway.
But Dominion isn’t alone.
Lincoln Avenue Capital of Santa Monica, Calif., earlier this year revealed plans to build between 228 and 240 affordable units for Cresta Ridge on the neighboring property on N.M. 14.
Both projects still require various Santa Fe County approvals but hope to start construction by early 2024 with residents moving in around 2025-26.
Both will have resident income restrictions of 60% of area median incomes and rents that fall within 30% of resident income. These restrictions qualify projects for federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, a common tool to finance affordable housing projects.
“We are in dire need of 60% and lower projects,” said Ed Romero, executive director of the Santa Fe Civic Housing Authority. “We just don’t have units tenants can rent for $1,200 or less. We have about 800 housing vouchers. It’s a constant struggle for clients with vouchers to find a place to live.”
Dominion will have a pre-application neighborhood meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the La Cienega Station 1, 37 Rancho Viejo Blvd. This is the first step in the company’s request for variances on the 30-foot building height limit to allow for 38-foot-high buildings and the maximum of 12 units per building to allow for 24 units per building.
“Things move slower in Santa Fe than other markets,” said Ron Mehl, senior vice president at Dominion. “Some of the building codes work against affordable housing. Twelve units per building is just so inefficient. We need some flexibility in some of the codes.”
Dominion’s Turquoise Trail project proposes 13 buildings, with half the units including two bedrooms and the other half three and four bedrooms.
Turquoise Trail is only the fourth apartment project under construction or planned in Santa Fe during the past four or five years to focus entirely on affordable housing, along with Cresta Ridge, Siler Yard and Soleras Station.
Dominion is a national developer, owner and manager of affordable housing with 225 properties and more than 38,000 apartment units in 18 states, including five in Arizona, nine in Colorado and 45 in Texas.
Turquoise Trail in Santa Fe and the 216-unit Sandoval Flats, expected to break ground in fall in Rio Rancho, are the first New Mexico development for the company.
“New Mexico is facing a severe affordable housing crisis,” Mehl said. “The need is there. I just see the opportunity to fill a real need facing New Mexico.”
At 312 units, Turquoise Trail would be the second-largest Santa Fe apartment complex on one property behind the 355-unit Madera Apartments under construction on South Meadows Road. The 412-unit, three-phase Vizcaya apartments are on opposite sides of a street.
“There’s some efficiency to go that large,” Mehl said. “The biggest thing is construction cost in making it more efficient.”
Turquoise Trail plans to have 156 two-bedroom/two-bath units at 920 square feet, tentatively priced at $1,089 per month. There also will be 120 three-bedroom/two-bath offerings at 1,130 square feet, tentatively renting for $1,257 and 36 four-bedroom options with 1,410 square feet and tentative rents at $1,402.
Mehl expects a deed-restriction on the project to ensure it will meet affordable housing guidelines for at least 20 years.
“We can see how many people live in the three- and four-bedrooms and who are residents are,” Mehl said. “We see a real need for families and children that need space.”
The maximum household incomes, based on April area median incomes in all of Santa Fe County, equal 60% of the AMI or $38,700 for two people, $43,560 for three people and $48,360 for four people, according to the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, which issues Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in New Mexico.
“It’s a lot of people that currently travel from Albuquerque to work,” Mehl said. “It is going to be restaurant workers. It’s the Target workers.”
Dominion also offers 300 scholarships at $5,000 each to residents, employees and their dependents at all their properties who are pursuing higher education.
The company has a purchase agreement for 17.06 acres with the Rancho Nuevo Partnership, which owns 26 acres across from where Rancho Viejo Boulevard meets N.M. 14. Mehl expects the sale to close first quarter of 2024 with construction to follow shortly thereafter.
Mehl expects to open half the buildings at first and then one additional building a month until all 13 are occupied.
“We’re planning on delivering the first homes in the first quarter of 2026 but we are hoping to be sooner,” he said.