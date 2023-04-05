040523 jw turquoise apts.jpg

An apartment complex is proposed for N.M. 14, the first property on the north side of the road after passing under Interstate 25.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A cluster of reasonably priced apartment complexes is falling into place on N.M. 14 near Interstate 25.

Minneapolis-based affordable housing builder Dominion announced a 312-unit complex for 4608 N.M. 14, the first property on the north side of the road after passing the freeway.

But Dominion isn’t alone.

Turquoise Trail

The design for Sandoval Flats in Rio Rancho is similar to what the Turquoise Trail apartments in Santa Fe will look like.