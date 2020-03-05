Three suspects charged in the violent kidnapping of a woman in Española planned to make her death appear to be an accidental overdose from heroin, according to court records filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.
Brenton Rael, 44, of Petaca; Leann Romero, 27; of Santa Cruz; and Kevin Gonzales, 41, of Hernández openly discussed their plan in front of the woman and used crack cocaine before carrying out their plan, the affidavit for arrest warrant states.
Police said the suspects kidnapped the woman because she was friends with someone who stole drugs from Rael.
All three face felony charges, including a count of first-degree kidnapping with intent to inflict death, injury or a sexual offense; tampering with evidence; and assault with intent to kill.
The woman told investigators Rael and Romero forced her into a car around 8 p.m. Feb. 28, while she was waiting for a ride from a friend near Taos Lane, an affidavit for Romero's arrest states. Once inside, Rael allegedly pointed a gun at her head, the affidavit states, threatened to shoot her and told her she was going to die.
After driving on Taos Lane, Rael stopped the car, pulled the woman out of the vehicle, placed his foot on her head, hit her and forced her into the front passenger seat of the car, the affidavit states. Romero then placed something around her neck from behind and squeezed her throat, the affidavit states.
They drove to a house on Simmons Lane, where an unidentified man brought Rael a bottle of bleach, the affidavit states. Rael then tossed Romero a roll of blue painter's tape and told her to cover the woman's face, which Romero placed over the woman's eyes before covering them with a bandanna and wrapping her head in more tape, the affidavit states.
"[The woman] said she could hear [Rael] telling the homeowner he had to take care of business and someone was doing to ‘die tonight,’ ” the affidavit states.
Once they left the house on Simmons Lane, the affidavit states, Romero placed what the woman described as a tether rope around her neck, and she could feel something pressed to the back of her head.
Rael then drove them to a house he shared with Gonzales in El Duende and told Romero to go inside to tell Gonzales to turn off the lights in the home, the affidavit states.
Once inside, someone removed the tape and bandanna from the woman, and Rael, Gonzales and Romero allegedly began to discuss their plan to kill her, the affidavit states.
The woman told investigators she recognized the house because she had been there previously to buy drugs, the affidavit states. About a month earlier, while Rael was intoxicated, the affidavit states, an unidentified woman asked her for a ride after stealing Rael's drugs.
"This was the reason she believed she was kidnapped when they saw her standing on Taos Lane," the affidavit states.
The kidnapping victim said Rael, Romero and Gonzales each took a hit of crack cocaine before Romero and Gonzales left to buy beer and gasoline the affidavit states.
When the two returned, according to the affidavit, they decided they would need to get rid of the evidence on the woman's body, so they forced her to undress and get into a shower, where Romero dumped a bottle of bleach on the woman.
Romero "got upset over the fact she ruined her own joggers with bleach," the affidavit states.
They allowed the woman to put back on some of her clothing, the affidavit states, prepared the heroin they planned to inject her with and drove her to the bridge running over the Rio Grande on N.M. 74. Romero injected the woman's arm with the drug while inside the car, the affidavit states.
The woman told investigators she heard them saying it was taking her too long to overdose and Rael said to "just go throw that [expletive] in the river," the affidavit states. Gonzales and Romero dragged the woman out of the vehicle to the middle of the bridge and Gonzales pushed her off and into the river, the affidavit states.
She floated down the river and was able to get to the riverbank and walked to a nearby home to call police, the affidavit states.
Officers arrested Gonzales on Saturday while executing a search warrant at the home he shared with Rael, the affidavit states. They found a roll of blue painter's tape, a blue bandanna, red strap, a yellow bungee cord and a wad of bundled tape with hair matching the color of the kidnapping victim. Officers also found a white plastic bag with clothing inside of a trash can in the kitchen, a black electrical cord, a piece of paper with a list of names with contact information and a bottle of bleach near the bathtub.
Romero was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, N.M., said Lt. Mark Soriano, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, and booked into the San Miguel County jail.
New Mexico State Police arrested Rael on Monday at a Shell gas station on Riverside Drive in Española. According to court documents, officers found a handgun and small bags of suspected heroin and methamphetamine inside his car.
Rio Arriba County Magistrate Joseph Madrid ordered Rael, Gonzales and Romero to be held without bond, according to court records. The three are scheduled to appear Friday before District Judge Jason Lidyard, who will determine whether they should continue to be detained without bond until their trials.
