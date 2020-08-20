TAOS — A Taos County couple have been charged in the death of 30-year-old Joseph A. Morgas, a Ranchos de Taos man who went missing in September, a court document says.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed this week in Taos County Magistrate Court says Aram Montoya, 38, told sheriff’s deputies earlier this month his wife had recruited him to kidnap and kill Morgas before hiding the man’s remains in a remote area south of Ranchos de Taos. The interview came a day after Montoya was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife, 30-year-old Desiree Lensegrav, the affidavit says.
Along with a charge each of first-degree murder, Lensegrav and Montoya face one count each of kidnapping, three counts each of tampering with evidence and one count each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Montoya faces a separate charge of attempted murder in his wife’s Aug. 13 stabbing.
The couple appeared Thursday in Magistrate Court for their arraignments in the murder case and are being held without bond in the Taos County jail.
“Mr. Montoya indicated that he and Ms. Lensegrav had strangled Mr. Morgas and buried him in an area of Miranda Canyon, where they had then burned Mr. Morgas’s body and covered the grave with brush wood,” the affidavit says.
Montoya directed investigators to the burial site, the affidavit says, where they found “some clothing fabric and what appeared to be a [vertebra] ... located among ash.”
While Lensegrav was recovering from stab wounds at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, she also admitted to killing Morgas, according to the affidavit. Lensegrav said she was in a feud with Morgas because he had ridiculed her about an incident in her past and had threatened to release a video she feared might jeopardize her custody of her son.
Lensegrav confirmed most of Montoya’s account of the homicide, the affidavit says, but claimed her plan had been to kidnap and assault the man rather than kill him.
The couple told deputies they had driven to a friend’s house and kidnapped Morgas from outside the home.
They said they strangled Morgas as they drove to the planned burial site, according to the affidavit.
Montoya told investigators he had dug a hole in the area for another man he had planned to kill and instead used it to bury Morgas, the affidavit states.
After setting the body on fire, the couple said they drove to a campsite in Pilar.
During the makeshift burial, Montoya said, he tried to remove the man’s teeth and accidentally removed a piece of skull. They threw the fragment into the Rio Grande.
The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed motions asking a judge to order the couple held without bond as they await their trials.
Morgas had his own brush with the law. In February 2011, he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Adrian Romero-Rascón at a residence in Llano Quemado.
