ALBUQUERQUE — A pair of University of New Mexico students were charged with several felonies in connection with a plot to enact "revenge" on a New Mexico State University men's basketball player prior to a fatal gunfight early Saturday morning.
Jonathan Smith, 19, was charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and tampering with evidence for his alleged role in the altercation with Aggies basketball player Mike Peake, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in state District Court in Albuquerque.
UNM student Brandon Travis, 19, was shot to death near a campus dorm Saturday, only hours before the Aggies were scheduled to play the Lobos.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Smith, Travis, 17-year-old Mya Hill and another male UNM student hatched a plan to lure Peake to the UNM campus and attack him to exact retribution on the basketball player for his role in a fight during the UNM-New Mexico State football game earlier this fall in Las Cruces.
Hill, also a UNM student, was charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy, a state police spokesman said.
Hill, a friend of Travis', told investigators Travis had asked her "to set up Michael so he and his friends could jump him" because Peake and his friends had badly beaten him in the fight.
According to the affidavit, Peake told an investigator he was talking with Hill when three people walked up behind them, including Travis, who pointed a gun to his face and told him to "run it."
One man struck Peake on his right leg with a bat, according to the affidavit. Peake said he pushed Travis and ran. Travis shot at Peake; Peake told the investigator he pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired. Travis shot again and struck the 6-foot-8 Peake in the leg.
Travis died at the scene. Peake suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital. Neither Peake nor the other two UNM students had been charged with any crimes related to the incident as of Monday afternoon.
Police interviews with the people involved indicate conflicting accounts of whether Travis or Peake fired first.
According to the affidavit, Smith said he tossed his cellphone and that he and another UNM student broke into the dorm building to change clothes.
After discarding the clothes they had been wearing during the shooting in a sewer, Smith said the two made their way back to the scene, blending in with a crowd and seeing that Travis was dead, the affidavit states.