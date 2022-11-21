111922_UNMshooting02-rgb.jpg

Police vehicles at the perimeter of the crime scene on the University of New Mexico campus where a 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Saturday.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE — A pair of University of New Mexico students were charged with several felonies in connection with a plot to enact "revenge" on a New Mexico State University men's basketball player prior to a fatal gunfight early Saturday morning.

Jonathan Smith, 19, was charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and tampering with evidence for his alleged role in the altercation with Aggies basketball player Mike Peake, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in state District Court in Albuquerque.

UNM student Brandon Travis, 19, was shot to death near a campus dorm Saturday, only hours before the Aggies were scheduled to play the Lobos. 

Popular in the Community