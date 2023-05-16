Santa Fe police officers responding to a request for a welfare check Friday on an armed man who had told a neighbor he wanted to take his own life said they found John Eames, 77, in an arroyo near his apartment on Calle Ojo Feliz wielding a gun in his right hand.

"Officers immediately began giving verbal commands for Mr. Eames to drop the firearm and to show his hands, but he refused to comply and slowly walked away from them," an arrest warrant affidavit says.

The officers remained a safe distance from Eames and used "verbal announcements" to try to de-escalate the situation for about seven minutes. Eames had put his gun in his pocket by the time officers came closer to him, the document says.

