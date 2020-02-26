A former Arcade News employee who told police he had been tied up, attacked and drugged by a robber during an October incident at the adult media and novelty store is now accused of staging the incident.
An affidavit for an arrest warrant says Brayan Campos-Ramos, 19, described the crime to his father in a phone call, who provided a recording of the conversation to the Santa Fe Police Department. According to the affidavit, Campos-Ramos told his father he had no accomplices in the crime — in which thousands of dollars worth of cash and merchandise were stolen — and believed he had made “the perfect plan” to get away with it.
Campos-Ramos, now living in Guatemala, faces charges of embezzlement, criminal damage to property and false reporting.
The affidavit, filed Tuesday in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, says Campos-Ramos gave his father a detailed account of the incident, which he said he had started to plan two weeks in advance, after getting access to keys to the store and its safe.
The affidavit says he made copies of the keys.
He allegedly told his father he turned off the store’s power circuit breakers and surveillance cameras before stealing about $6,700 from the cash register and safe, along with $9,400 in merchandise.
“I had put the cash in bags, all the smoking products,” Campos-Ramos said in the phone call. “I then got [a Lyft] home to go drop the boxes, so when I would make a call to the police, the boxes would not be there. I went back to my workplace, I tied myself up and called police.”
Campos-Ramos was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for an examination of injuries he said he had suffered, the affidavit says, and then he was taken to the Santa Fe Police Department for an interview.
After he returned home, Campos-Ramos told his father, he took the stolen money and merchandise to a friend’s house in Albuquerque before deciding to go to California. He eventually went to Guatemala to stay with family, the affidavit says.
“Right away, I thought I wasn’t going to get away with it because I had not planned it like I thought,” Campos-Ramos said in the phone call, according to the affidavit. “So I decided to go to my original country, Guatemala, and stay there.
“Yes, I’m guilty of what I’m being accused of,” he allegedly told his father. “… I was the one that robbed my workplace and took everything.”
Police said they began to notice holes in Campos-Ramos’ story almost immediately.
When the first officer arrived at the store in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, he noticed there were no signs of forced entry, the affidavit says. A deadbolt on a door to a storage room holding male enhancement pills and alkyl nitrites — an inhalant party drug commonly called “poppers” — was locked.
Campos-Ramos, bound at the wrists and ankles with clear packing tape, told an officer he had been preparing to place money in the store’s safe when a computer lost power. He went back and forth to the breaker room, he said, and then a man wearing all black punched him and held a rag to his face that smelled like rubbing alcohol.
Although the store’s cash register was forced open, the affidavit says, the safe had no visible signs of damage.
Campos-Ramos first told police he had left his cellphone at the front desk but later said the robber must have placed it in his pocket, where he was able to reach it while bound to call for help.
According to the affidavit, he said he had left a Snapchat message for his girlfriend, attempted to contact shift manager Claudia Martinez Flores and then called 911.
But an examination of his phone showed there was a 90-minute gap between Campos-Ramos’ texts and calls to other people and his call to emergency dispatchers.
Medical professionals at Christus St. Vincent found no physical trauma and no drug effects to Campos-Ramos, the affidavit says, which didn’t support his claim he had been punched and drugged by a robber.
Records from Campos-Ramos’ Lyft account showed he had made a trip home and then back to Arcade News about an hour before calling 911, the affidavit says.
According to police, Campos-Ramos’ father said he would try to get his son to come back to the United States to face the charges.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.