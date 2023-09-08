An Alcalde man injured by police gunfire faces nearly a dozen charges after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chamita that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says county deputies responding to a report of someone brandishing a firearm at a home on N.M. 74 in Chamita found a man who had been shot.
The shooting victim told deputies Anthony Gallegos pointed a gun at the man’s young niece. Gallegos then left the area but returned and got into a scuffle with a neighbor of victim, who said he thought Gallegos was trying to steal his four-wheeler, according to the affidavit.
Gallegos, 28, then drew a handgun and fired at least nine shots, the affidavit says, several of which struck the victim.
The man’s nephew wrangled the gun away from Gallegos and gave it to Cpl. Jonathan Coriz of the Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office, the affidavit says.
The wounded man was taken by helicopter to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. Gallegos, meanwhile, dropped his wallet, containing his driver’s license, as he fled to his mother’s home in Alcalde, the affidavit says.
A New Mexico State Police officer who went to the home to interview him said Gallegos attacked him, and the officer shot Gallegos in the leg, according to the document.
Gallegos was taken to Christus St. Vincent for treatment.
His charges are: two counts of aggravated battery; shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in injury; possession of a firearm by a felon; three counts of aggravated assault; unlawful carrying of a firearm; and three counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon.