The New Mexican

An Alcalde man injured by police gunfire faces nearly a dozen charges after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chamita that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court says county deputies responding to a report of someone brandishing a firearm at a home on N.M. 74 in Chamita found a man who had been shot.

Recommended for you