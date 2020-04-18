Javier seems like a well-adjusted teenager on the surface. He’s gregarious, funny, sometimes brutally blunt and also a bit awkward. When the 18-year-old struggles to find words, he gazes toward his shoes and retreats inside a brown hoodie.
But Javier has suffered unspeakable damage. He agreed to talk only if key details of his life, including his name, were changed.
The Santa Fe youth has been in and out of state systems for most of his life, due to a family history he describes as “chaotic and violent.” He’s not enrolled in school, and he says he has no plans to go back anytime soon to earn his high school diploma or even his GED certificate.
Javier is also homeless, though he doesn’t match that stereotypical profile. He also doesn’t fit into the federal definition of homelessness, one that often drives policy at the local level. Child welfare experts say housing instability is the No. 1 factor for an at-risk youth, especially for someone like Javier, who has run away from foster care and been in and out of the juvenile justice system.
A 2018 U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness report shows volatile housing is a driver for some of the poorest outcomes for kids, ranging from mental health and substance abuse issues to depression and suicidal behaviors. (New Mexico leads the country in teen suicide.) Child welfare experts say homeless youth, who sometimes would rather live on the street or in a motel instead of an adult shelter, are often on a fast track to adult homelessness.
Vulnerable youth are also susceptible to falling into predatory human and sex trafficking rings or landing in prison. More often than not, solutions for a city’s homeless crisis are targeted at adult and veteran populations. Critics say youth in care and other at-risk teens, who have found themselves particularly defenseless against the COVID-19 pandemic, are often snubbed.
During a March 19 virtual town hall for older foster youth, which functioned as an online welfare check for youth in state systems in the wake of the coronavirus, Jerry Milner, associate commissioner of the U.S. Children’s Bureau, said many of the 20,000 youth who annually age out of foster care aren’t transitioning to permanent housing or supportive family situations.
“That’s an unacceptable injustice,” Milner said. “Frankly, it should not take a pandemic for us to reach out and ask how everything is going.”
Inaccurate or incomplete counts of homeless youth are also hurting vulnerable kids, critics say.
“We have all of these different ways of counting homelessness, and none of them are all that great,” said Hank Hughes, executive director of the Santa Fe-based New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
Eric Wright, chairman of the department of sociology and a professor of sociology and public health at Georgia State University in Atlanta, adds that there aren’t any states that specifically track youth in care who are homeless.
“Some foster care systems will try to track them after they leave foster care, but they’re so under-resourced that they don’t do a good job,” Wright said. “It’s hard enough to manage the kids that they do have in their care.”
The two federal departments charged with compiling youth homelessness statistics — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Education — aren’t always on the same page. A December 2019 HUD release concluded nationwide youth homelessness is on the decline. However, a January report by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s National Center for Homeless Education Program, which compiled Department of Education statistics, showed a 15 percent jump in public school students who are housing insecure.
The long-standing definition of homelessness is determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which asks municipalities to count all the homeless people they can find living on the streets on a certain day every other January. But the 24-hour Point in Time Count is flawed “because people use different methodologies,” Hughes said, “and you can’t find all of the homeless people in one night,” resulting in a massive undercount.
Due to its stringent classification, HUD-funded services are nearly inaccessible to transition-aged foster youth between 17 and 24 years old because they don’t normally qualify under HUD’s definition, said Steve Johnson, executive director of New Day Youth and Family Services, an Albuquerque service agency for at-risk youth and families.
Meanwhile, the Department of Education has its own set of rules that determine homelessness, one that’s under the auspices of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which gives homeless children the right to attend school. It includes youth in precarious housing situations, such as temporarily living on a friend’s couch, sleeping in a car or bouncing from place to place every few weeks.
In New Mexico, the Department of Health and the Public Education Department collect data on homeless youth via the Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey. When teens enroll in public middle school or high school, they’re handed a survey that includes a housing status question that aligns with the McKinney-Vento Act.
The federal and state numbers end up as data that isn’t shared or integrated across agencies and for stakeholders, said Jennifer Ramo, executive director of the Santa Fe-based New Mexico Appleseed.
“Because there’s no accurate data, we’re trying to see how big the size of the problem is,” she said.
Wright of Georgia State University led his own independent surveys in 2015 and 2018. The Atlanta Youth Count and Needs Assessment contradicted both the recent HUD and Department of Education reports.
Wright said the 2015 count estimated 3,374 homeless youth in metro Atlanta. The 2018 survey yielded a tally of approximately 3,372 homeless youth. Wright was amazed by the nearly identical numbers.
“The reason it was a surprise is because nationally, the [HUD Point in Time] data suggests that the issue of youth homelessness seems to be on the decline,” Wright said.
New Mexico’s bigger-picture youth homelessness initiatives have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency March 11 and instituted a stay-at-home order effective March 24.
Prior to the pandemic, the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department had been pushing to expand transitional living programs and wraparound services for housing unstable youth. Although New Mexico has some of the best shelters in the country, according to Hilari Lipton, director of Transition Aged Youth for CYFD, there’s a shortage of affordable housing and transitional living options across the state, especially for traumatized youth ages 18 to 24.
“If we are able to provide shelters with more money and support, they would be able to create transitional living programs,” she said. The state’s child protective services organization is also focused on foiling human and sex trafficking and plans on establishing more safe houses that are specific to young victims of trafficking.
CYFD’s transition-aged youth game plan includes a partnership with New Day on a pilot project to help support youth 18 and up in resource families, caregivers who give out-of-home support to youth in care. The pilot project will start with up to 10 Albuquerque families who will train alongside New Day staff, Johnson says.
In 2019, New Mexico extended foster care from age 18 to 21. Lipton, who is leading the three-year implementation process, says she hired young people with lived experience to craft services and support options that can help prevent homelessness for older foster youth.
Additionally, the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness recently received a $3.4 million Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program grant from HUD to assist homeless youth up to age 24, particularly in rural areas, with transitional and rapid rehousing as well as support services in 14 Northern New Mexico counties.
Johnson, who has worked in child and family welfare since 1983, says youth service providers need to recast their thinking and approaches when working with homeless youth.
“One of the things I’ve learned more than anything is that people aren’t healed through programs and institutions. They’re healed through meaningful relationships. That’s what they hunger for,” he said.
It’s too soon to tell if any of the state’s improvement efforts will help Javier find stable housing. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he wasn’t too worried — he still had a few years to figure out how to get a job, even with a limited work history, in order to get his own apartment and avoid adult homelessness.
During the weeks when the coronavirus first reached the United States, repeated calls to Javier went straight to voicemail and text messages weren’t returned. At press time, his whereabouts were unknown.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.