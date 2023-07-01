A little more than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the definition of a federally protected wetland, little is clear except that most of New Mexico’s wetlands will be unprotected from homebuilders, mining interests, fossil fuel operators, agriculture and other competing interests.
That’s because the state’s wetlands tend to be stand-alone water bodies. The court ruled that to be protected under the Clean Water Act, a wetland must have a direct and “relatively permanent” surface connection to a larger lake and waterway deemed navigable.
Such a connection should be so apparent that it is “difficult to determine where the water ends and the wetland begins,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.
An environmental attorney said this is bad news for the state’s wetlands.
“The vast majority of wetlands in New Mexico would not qualify … under that opinion,” said Tannis Fox, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center.
Having wetlands so vulnerable is “highly problematic” because they provide ecological value to the waterways near them, Fox said. They act as natural filtering systems and help maintain the waters’ ecological health, she added.
Those in the business of mulling over last month’s decision say the high court failed to clear up the confusion it created 17 years ago in a ruling that produced dueling opinions on the types of waters near navigable lakes and rivers that merit protection.
In the 2006 case Rapanos v. the United States, a majority of five justices agreed a stream need only have a “significant nexus” or link to a navigable waterway to have federal protection. However, the late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a minority opinion proposing only relatively permanent flowing or standing waters fall under federal jurisdiction.
The Environmental Protection Agency used the “significant nexus” definition when it ordered Mike and Chantell Sackett to restore a wetland they had filled with sand and gravel to build a lakefront house in Idaho. The agency said the wetland was a U.S. water because the property was near a ditch linked to a creek that flowed into a navigable lake.
The Sacketts sued, and in a 9-0 ruling on May 25, justices ruled the EPA misapplied the law, reversing a lower court decision backing the agency. The court next ruled 5-4 to redefine the waters subject to the Clean Water Act, with the majority favoring Scalia’s much narrower view expressed in the 2006 minority opinion in the Rapanos case.
Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the three left-leaning justices in arguing Alito went too far in redefining “adjacent wetland,” as written in the law, to “adjoining wetland.”
Supreme Court decisions like these fall heavily on New Mexico because it is one of only three states that has no authority to regulate polluted discharges into surface water nor dredge-and-fill work, said Rachel Conn, deputy director for Taos-based Amigos Bravos, a water advocacy group.
Instead it relies on the EPA, which must follow the court’s edicts, she added.
This ruling yet again underscores the need for the state to develop independent regulatory power over surface water and create its own permitting program, Conn said.
State aims to step in
The state Environment Department is flexing its muscles as much as it can.
The agency recently sent out notices to those who hold federal discharge permits — 3,950 in all — warning that if their permits are no longer required because of the Sackett decision, state laws may apply, agency spokesman Matt Maez wrote in an email.
For instance, an industrial or municipal wastewater treatment plant may have to obtain a groundwater discharge permit or meet new terms for an existing permit, Maez wrote.
And a facility might be subject to state hazardous waste requirements, he added.
Conn said the agency can step in and apply groundwater standards that extend to some degree to surface water based on the state Water Quality Act.
The state law has a provision barring the discharge of refuse into a waterway, so the Environment Department can make that a permit condition, she said.
“That’s a first step for taking some short-term action to fill the gap in protections lost at the federal level,” Conn said.
However, the state has no say about dredge-and-fill activities that affect wetlands or streams, Conn said.
If the state develops its own regulatory program, it can protect designated waters of the state, a much more comprehensive array than U.S. waters in New Mexico, she said.
The Legislature approved $680,000 in the last session to aid regulators in establishing this oversight, but that money is only enough to cover the first preliminary steps, Conn said.
Vague wording likely to spur lawsuits
Fox said the state getting more autonomy would address another concern: Alito’s statement that only a “relatively permanent” stream between a wetland and a U.S. water is valid.
That calls into question whether any stormwater runoff — known as ephemeral streams — as well as some intermittent waters that flow multiple times a year could be federally regulated, Fox said.
The bulk of New Mexico’s waters are deemed ephemeral or intermittent and would be left unprotected, she added.
Conn said the vagueness of the term is also a problem.
“What does that actually mean?” Conn said.
Both Fox and Conn said losing the significant nexus yardstick was a big blow.
Under that test, a significant link existed if a stream, even an ephemeral one, carried pollution to a navigable waterway, Fox said, so it makes sense to regulate the storm runoff.
In New Mexico these larger waterways, such as the Pecos River and Rio Grande, are primary drinking water sources.
Charles de Saillan, a longtime New Mexico environmental attorney, said Alito’s remark about a relatively permanent connector should apply specifically to wetlands and not streams in general.
The court was making a decision on what constitutes a federally protected wetland and not ruling on the types of streams that can be regulated, de Saillan said. Alito’s mention of connecting streams is “dicta,” the legal term for a passing reference in an opinion, he said.
Still, the language is there, and the term is nebulous, so certain parties will latch onto it and argue that more temporary streams shouldn’t qualify for protection, de Saillan said, adding that lawsuits are almost certain to ensue.
He also predicts the EPA and state governments across the country will craft new policies and rules based on how they interpret the decision. Some people will be compelled to get permits who don’t think they should, and then they’ll sue the government, de Saillan said.
“We’ll have another round of litigation — probably several rounds of litigation,” he said. “I have no doubt that this whole issue will be back before the Supreme Court. There [are] too many unanswered questions.”
Homebuilders hope for changes
How specific the court’s ruling is to wetlands will determine how much it will free New Mexico home builders from what they complain are onerous rules for stormwater systems.
The drainage on every lot that’s an acre or larger is assumed to be indirectly linked to the Rio Grande — for instance, stormwater going into a ditch connected to an arroyo that funnels it to a creek flowing into the river, said Kim Shanahan, sustainability and green building consultant.
In that regard, the Sackett case mirrored what the state’s home builders have dealt with for two decades under the EPA’s regulatory hand, though the stormwater usually wasn’t tied to a wetland on a property, Shanahan said.
Builders have to install systems to catch stormwater and filter out debris — which can be expensive — even on flat lots that don’t appear to be near any arroyo or stream, he said. The intent seems to be erring on the side of extreme caution to avoid any trouble with the EPA, he said.
“It really has had a huge impact on custom homebuilding for sure, but subdivision development and everything else,” Shanahan said.
It’s unclear how much the latest high court decision will change EPA’s rules and enforcement on this issue, but it’s likely to relax some regulations for properties whose stormwater doesn’t drain directly into a navigable water, Shanahan said.
Still, Shanahan said he disagrees with Alito saying that only a surface connection, such as a stream, is valid.
In New Mexico, groundwater is a common link between one water body and another, including to the Rio Grande and other rivers, he said. If groundwater connections are discounted, too many waters would be left unprotected, he said.
He agrees with water advocates that the state needs to launch its own regulatory program for surface water, saying it would benefit all concerned.
In the early 2000s, the state had the choice of developing its own surface water program or being an enforcement arm for the EPA, and it chose the latter, Shanahan said.
Since then, the state has developed rules geared to what it thinks the EPA wants, he said. Now it has a chance to create its own regulations based on what’s sensible in New Mexico, he added.
Jack Milarch, CEO of the New Mexico Home Builders Association, said he welcomes any court ruling that lightens the EPA’s heavy enforcement hand.
Milarch said he has seen relatively few conflicts arise over a company wanting to build homes where wetlands stand. The main issue the court decision might resolve is stormwater drainage, he said.
He agrees the path forward is for the state to develop independent authority to regulate water on its own terms.
He hopes the state realizes there’s a big difference between a large farm releasing polluted runoff into a canal and a homebuilder knocking some dirt into a ditch — and then craft rules accordingly.
Milarch wants to see the ruling lead to commonsense regulations that protect vital waters without imposing unnecessary red tape and costs on a builder.
“If something really is important, really is getting impacted, then no matter what’s causing it, we probably better figure it out and try to stop it,” he said.