Santa Fe Botanical Garden to study climate change with grant (copy)

The spring-fed pond at the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve in 2019. The state’s wetlands tend to be stand-alone water bodies, leaving them unprotected under the Supreme Court’s new interpretation of the Clean Water Act.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

A little more than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the definition of a federally protected wetland, little is clear except that most of New Mexico’s wetlands will be unprotected from homebuilders, mining interests, fossil fuel operators, agriculture and other competing interests.

That’s because the state’s wetlands tend to be stand-alone water bodies. The court ruled that to be protected under the Clean Water Act, a wetland must have a direct and “relatively permanent” surface connection to a larger lake and waterway deemed navigable.

Such a connection should be so apparent that it is “difficult to determine where the water ends and the wetland begins,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

