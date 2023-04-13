With above-average snowfall in the mountains in recent months combined with warm weather this week, the Santa Fe River was flowing quickly Thursday.
Environmental advocates want to make sure it continues to flow there in the years to come, with or without snowmelt.
Near a county trail off Calle Debra, Daniel Timmons, a program director with the environmental advocacy group WildEarth Guardians, pointed out a sign of active beavers on the river: a small dam built with gnawed sticks.
The dam was about 1½ miles downstream from the city’s Paseo Real Water Reclamation Facility. The beaver activity, in turn, created a slow-moving pool he said aided in supporting biodiversity, even if only for such a small section of the river.
“And it wouldn’t be there if there wasn’t any water,” Timmons said.
The flow of water through this stretch of the Santa Fe River was threatened by the city of Santa Fe’s recent plan to pump water instead to the Rio Grande, in order to maximize water credits it would receive after the construction of a water pipeline planned as part of the San Juan-Chama Return Flow Project. In a settlement with WildEarth Guardians that was finalized Wednesday, the city agreed to a new set of minimum flow requirements that it would release into the Santa Fe River once it completes the pipeline.
Advocates said the new plan will keep miles of the river wet for years to come while still allowing the city to meet higher water demand.
The settlement also includes other provisions related to the section of the Santa Fe River just downstream from the city facility, such as commitments to restore the river and reestablish native plants like cottonwoods and willows.
The agreement stemmed from an objection, or protest, from WildEarth Guardians to a 2022 application for return flow credit the city filed with the Office of the State Engineer.
“The city’s plan was to essentially maximize the amount of that water that would be returned to the Rio Grande directly,” Timmons said, “therefore reducing the flows into the Santa Fe River. The initial idea was to do that to the maximum extent possible.”
After confidential negotiations, the resulting settlement agreement was considered a success by both parties.
Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved the agreement during its meeting Wednesday after discussing it in a closed-door session.
“This deal is truly a win-win,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. “The San Juan-Chama Return Flow Project is a key piece of infrastructure needed to secure the city’s long-term water supply needs, essential for the city to continue to thrive in the decades ahead. But through these negotiations, we’ve also figured out a way to protect a living, flowing Santa Fe River that is so beloved by our community.”
City officials did not respond to the The New Mexican’s requests for additional comment Thursday.
Per the settlement, the city agreed to “develop, where practicable, public access via a trail allowing for nature viewing of the riparian zone.” Currently, for about a mile and a half after it leaves the Paseo Real facility, the Santa Fe River runs on Santa Fe Regional Airport property, which is closed to the public.
The city has also agreed to monitor the river at a station it will build downstream from the facility for 20 years, creating a public report at the end of that period.
Timmons said a key provision of the agreement involves the city’s commitment to regulate releases from the Paseo Real facility so that they do not deviate more or less than 25% of the daily average output. Such fluctuations, he said, can stress the ecosystem of the river.
“Right now, the city’s wastewater discharges can vary 1,000% in a single day,” Timmons said. “It can be producing at one [cubic foot per second], then 12 hours later, it ramps up to 10 cfs. That alters the natural hydrology there, particularly when we look at potentially reducing the flows in the future and trying to mitigate that flux to eliminate some of the lowest of the lows that will be coming out.”
In the settlement contract, many of the city’s commitments are not binding, but are instead prefaced with phrases such as “to the extent practicable.” A provision of the agreement states the city’s obligations “can be reduced or terminated to the extent necessary to meet municipal water demand” with 90 days’ notice.
Even so, Timmons said he believes the city has made a good faith effort to collaborate on the agreement and will make good on its commitments.
“We do feel like we’re building a collaborative, cooperative relationship that is beyond just the text on the page,” he said.
For one, he believes the city is interested in working to provide a trail in the area so more people can experience the riparian environment they might not even know about. However, the fact the river runs on airport land — the use of which is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration — could complicate that.
“This is one of the most completely alive, biodiverse places within the city limits,” Timmons said, “and there is very little public access.”