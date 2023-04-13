With above-average snowfall in the mountains in recent months combined with warm weather this week, the Santa Fe River was flowing quickly Thursday.

Environmental advocates want to make sure it continues to flow there in the years to come, with or without snowmelt.

Near a county trail off Calle Debra, Daniel Timmons, a program director with the environmental advocacy group WildEarth Guardians, pointed out a sign of active beavers on the river: a small dam built with gnawed sticks.

