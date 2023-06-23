The fire started just after midnight.
A juniper bush — one in a line of them along a wooden fence — caught fire. The column of flames jumped to a nearby ponderosa pine nearby, charring its low-hanging branches.
The blaze grew, casting bright light for dozens of feet in any direction.
If it had burned for five more minutes, the house — just feet from the pine’s branches — would have lit up, too, property owner Roy Weidner said. His home of 30 years might not be standing today.
After firefighters had hosed the blaze into submission, a question remained for Weidner: What caused the fire? He suspected an errant cigarette butt or act of arson had ignited the flames.
A 25-year state government employee, Weidner drew from his knowledge of New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act and began to search for public information that might lead to clues.
He found something: surveillance video from a camera installed at a public school across the street. Santa Fe Public Schools provided the footage quickly after he made his request. It was a win for Weidner and, advocates might say, the public records law itself — and therefore a win for the public.
The public records law allows any member of the public — private residents, lawyers, activists, members of the media — to access all manner of documents, video footage, photos, emails and other communications from government agencies.
While the law lays out specific requirements for agencies to fulfill requests for records in a timely manner, people often find the process of obtaining documents has become a more complex game, in which the odds are stacked against the public and the only recourse is a civil lawsuit.
Local attorneys and advocates laud the state law for including provisions that make lawsuits affordable for people subjected to violations. But a win in court — or in an out-of-court settlement — also means high costs for taxpayers to cover fees and fines for state government agencies or local governments that violate the law.
At its core, the law is an opportunity for people to check the government’s work and then cast their ballot or voice concerns based on what they find, said Katherine Murray, an attorney at the Santa Fe law firm Egolf + Ferlic + Martinez + Harwood who has litigated open records cases for over a decade.
“In order to be an involved, informed electorate, we have to approach government from the perspective that it works for us and hold them accountable, as you would anyone who worked for you,” Murray said.
Residents often need public records for personal use, such as police reports on traffic crashes, car thefts or other crimes to submit to their insurance agencies to complete a claim. Attorneys and their clients might seek records necessary to file a civil lawsuit.
“In the best of all worlds, you get those in a timely manner. That does happen sometimes, not as much as we would like,” said Susan Boe, a retired attorney, board chair of the investigative news organization Searchlight New Mexico and former executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.
That’s what happened in the case of Weidner’s burning foliage — though his question about the fire’s cause still remains unanswered.
A few days after the fire, Weidner requested footage from a camera across the street from his home, one that usually overlooks the drop-off zone at an elementary school, through the school district’s online Inspection of Public Records Act portal. Three days later, the district turned over video footage capturing the plants outside his home between midnight and 1 a.m. April 15, the night of the fire.
The whole thing, he said, was “very easy.”
The video offered him a clear timeline of events — the burst of light at 12:27 a.m. as the fire moved from juniper to pine, the nine minutes it took for firefighters to arrive at his home.
What the footage didn’t show was the definitive cause of the fire. The camera was too far away and the area too heavily shadowed.
Weidner admits a strange confluence of circumstances allowed him access to the records. If students had been present or identifiable in the video, he said, it might not have been as easy to access it. If foliage had blocked the camera’s view, it might have been less useful.
Sometimes, public records requests aren’t filled so painlessly, Boe said.
By law, records custodians must permit members of the public to inspect public records “as soon as practicable” and no later than 15 days after receiving the request.
In many cases, it takes more time and more pushing to get the documents in question. Boe said this can include pestering the person in charge of records at a particular public agency, calling the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government’s Inspection of Public Records Act hotline, or submitting an Inspection of Public Records Act complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
This kind of persistence can result in agencies turning over their records.
If none of that works, there is one last option: litigation.
New Mexico’s public records law is pretty strong, said Murray, who has represented The New Mexican and other media outlets in past lawsuits over public records requests.
Exceptions are limited, according to the attorney general’s Inspection of Public Records Act Compliance Guide, barring the public only from records discussing medical examinations or treatment, confidential law enforcement sources, trade secrets, information subject to attorney-client privilege and a handful of other categories.
Crucially, the law guarantees attorney’s fees for lawyers who take on and win public records lawsuits, Boe said.
Daniel Yohalem, a Santa Fe attorney whose been involved in litigation to implement and enforce the state law for almost 30 years, at times on behalf of The New Mexican or the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, said the clause awarding attorney’s fees creates what’s known in the legal field as a “private attorney general,” or circumstances in which private attorneys can bring a case in the public interest without it being prohibitively expensive.
“Laws that don’t have that built in don’t get enforced, and people’s rights get trampled on by public agencies,” he said.
In general, there are two paths to litigation, Yohalem said.
Individuals can file a writ of mandamus to a judge, imposing an abbreviated timeline in which the government agency must demonstrate why it doesn’t have to release the document. The process is typically wrapped up in about 30 days, the attorney said.
However, the writ has a major limitation: It is only intended for cases in which the law is clear and there is no room for agency discretion on whether to release the record.
If there’s some question, Yohalem said, the parties must instead proceed to traditional civil litigation, a process that can end in a jury trial. He estimated civil cases regarding public records requests usually move through state District Court in about a year, but appeals can add additional years to the process.
Attorney’s fees for public records cases can climb well into the tens of thousands of dollars, Boe said, while statutory damages — court-imposed fees to compensate complainants for the state’s delay in turning over records — can be up to $100 for each day the complainant did not receive public records after a reasonable timeframe elapsed.
A process in which the state pays to defend itself and also pays the attorney’s fees and statutory damages to plaintiffs can drain taxpayer dollars, Boe said.
But there are some benefits that come with successfully pursuing public records litigation.
The most basic of these benefits: The requester receives the records they wanted.
Litigation also forces agencies to comply with the Inspection of Public Records Act and answers legal questions by generating new case law, Yohalem said.
There are also more philosophical benefits to successful public records litigation.
Open government, Murray said, is “a fundamental democratic value,” and the public records law contributes to democracy, whether residents are searching for evidence of misconduct or the details of a late-night juniper bush fire.
“If at the end of the day, the citizens are in charge, and the way we exercise that power is through voting,” she said. “In order to vote knowledgeably and effectively, we have to know: What’s happening? How’s it working? Who’s doing what? Are our elected officials and public servants really exercising their duties in the way that they say to us they are?”