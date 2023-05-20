Correction appended
Free-roaming cats can be the bane of a neighborhood.
It’s not just the annoyance of hearing them meow and howl at night.
Studies say they can carry diseases, decimate bird populations, infiltrate trash cans and wreak havoc on gardens.
Those are just a few reasons cat advocates are seeking signatures for a petition asking the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to restore its mostly dormant trap, neuter and release program, designed to cut down on the reproduction of cats that are either living in feral colonies, domesticated but abandoned animals, lost pets or those allowed to wander by their owners.
As of Friday, the petition had about 2,700 signatures, said Lisa Phifer, one of the organizers of the petition. A cat and dog owner, Phifer volunteers for Española Humane and Felines & Friends New Mexico. She said the area is experiencing a “population explosion” of free-roaming cats — a situation created in part by a temporary halt on spay and neuter programs during the coronavirus pandemic.
There are a lot of reasons “people don’t want a feral cat colony behind their household for both nuisance and health reasons,” she said.
Phifer, like some other cat enthusiasts, is critical of the local animal shelter’s discontinuation of its trap and release program. The program’s end, combined with what some critics say are barriers to admitting stray or unwanted cats to the shelter, indicate the shelter is “turning its back” on cats, said Christine Dugan, another sponsor of the petition.
Not so, said Jack Hagerman, the Santa Fe shelter’s CEO. He said a number of factors — including a shortage of staff members and surgeons, and the retirements of the person who conducted the trapping program and the main spay and neuter surgeon — prompted the organization to stop the program shortly after he stepped into his position in late 2021.
“One of the things I agree with in the petition is we should have a robust [trap, neuter and release] program in this community,” Hagerman said. “It’s been demonstrated that when they work, they work really well. I don’t have any philosophical disagreement with that.
“The problem is in surgical capacity,” he added. “We’re experiencing so many workforce shortages across the board, but we’ve been hit particularly hard in the veterinary area. There are not as many high-volume spay-neuter surgeons working today.”
The Atlantic published an article in late 2022 that said, “Hospitals, clinics, and vet offices around the U.S. in the past year have been turning animals away because they are short staffed.”
It also said high turnover veterinarian rates from burnout — 16% — along with the pandemic, early retirement rates among animal care professionals in their 60s and low salaries played a role in the decrease.
With a surge in domesticated animals during the pandemic, brought on in large part by a decrease in spaying and neutering practices, there are “a lot more animals in the world and a lot fewer surgeons to be able to manage the spay-neuter to control the population,” Hagerman said. “That’s really what we are experiencing here.”
The petitioners have other concerns about the shelter’s approach to admitting cats and putting them up for adoption. They note in past weeks, no more than a handful of cats have been available for adoption, whereas the shelter has plenty of dogs — about 85, an animal shelter employee said Thursday.
The shelter’s website asks people who want to drop off animals to make an appointment, making it more difficult for folks to just come by with a stray cat or dog they found on the street.
“A lot of cats are not making it through doors if they do not have an appointment,” Phifer said.
Hagerman said the shelter will “absolutely” take any cat that needs shelter. But, he said, the shelter is following national best practices in urging people to return seemingly abandoned or lost cats to the neighborhoods where they were found because cats are more likely to find their way home on their own.
When the shelter does take in a cat, shelter staff will first see if the cat has a microchip identifying its owners. Then, if the cat needs medical care or is not neutered or spayed, the shelter will address its medical needs and return it to the area where it was found, he said.
A 2021 National Animal Care and Control Association report says lost cats are “10-50 times more likely to be reunited with their owners if they stay in the neighborhood of origin than through an animal shelter. In fact, the most successful reunification method for cats is the cat returning home on its own. A family may not consider their free-roaming cat lost until the point when the cat is removed from the neighborhood and transported to a shelter.”
Bridget Lindquist, executive director of Española Humane, said that’s a “valid” approach for shelters looking to reunite roaming cats with owners.
Mischa Goodman, director of the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, said the approach is “a national standard and we’re all trying to follow it.”
Lindquist said in some cases — such as when the owners have abandoned the cat and moved away — that approach may not work.
Her shelter is still conducting trap, neuter and release procedures. When it comes to feral cats that do not have owners and are not capable of being domesticated, the shelter will spay or neuter them and give them to farmers and ranchers looking for “herding cat” mousers.
The shelter already has a waiting list of clients wanting to use those cats, Lindquist said.
Her shelter has about 75 cats up for adoption and another 114 in foster care waiting to be placed in the adoption cycle.
The shelter’s intake numbers are up nearly 50% this year, Lindquist said. While she could not cite the reasons for the increase, she noted limited admission policies by the Santa Fe and Taos shelters may play a role. But she thinks most of the cats are coming from the shelter’s service area in Rio Arriba County.
Hagerman said he hopes to revive a trap, neuter and release program.
“We are constantly talking about, trying to figure out creative ways to bring it back in a more meaningful way,” he said. “But again, it comes back to surgical resources.”
As for offering new cats for adoptions, he said the shelter is focused on helping the most vulnerable feline population — kittens.
About 50 kittens are now in foster care, he said. Once they come back to the shelter, get vaccinations and neuter or spay operations, they will be put up for adoption.
Regarding the petition effort and criticism of the shelter’s cat policies, Hagmeran said, “People love animals deeply here. And I think where it becomes challenging is we sometimes disagree on tactics. And really that’s what this is. We fundamentally disagree on the best way to approach free-roaming cat management.”
The shelter is “always available to admit an animal if that is truly the best course of action for that animal,” he said.
Dugan said, however, she hopes the petition convinces the shelter’s board of directors to rethink the new cat polices for “a community begging for help.”
Correction: A previous version of this story said advocates for trap-neuter-release programs had collected 27,000 signatures on a petition. The actual number is 2,700.