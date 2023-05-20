Correction appended

Free-roaming cats can be the bane of a neighborhood.

It’s not just the annoyance of hearing them meow and howl at night.

051723_LS_AnimalShelter_2.jpg

Toni Garcia, New Hope foster coordinator at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, lets Midge out of his kennel for a health check Thursday. 
051723_LS_AnimalShelter_1.jpg

Emily Hays, veterinarian at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, uses a black light to check Midge, a foster kitten, for ringworm Thursday.
051723_LS_AnimalShelter_4.jpg

Emily Hays, veterinarian at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, performs a health check Friday on Midge, a kitten fresh from foster care.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you