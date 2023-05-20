Free-roaming cats can be the bane of a neighborhood.

It’s not just the annoyance of hearing them meow and howl at night.

Studies say they can carry diseases, decimate bird populations, infiltrate trash cans and wreak havoc on gardens.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

