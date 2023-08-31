Property manager Yvonne Cordova points out where homeless people destroyed a unit Feb. 24 at La Vista del Rio Apartments in Española. On Wednesday, residents said property management staff went door to door telling tenants to move out by 9 a.m. Saturday.
Advocates working to save tenants from the shutdown of an Española low-income apartment complex say residents were threatened with eviction in a few days — despite the fact that they legally cannot be kicked on on such short notice.
On Wednesday afternoon, La Vista del Rio Apartments residents told members of Project Moxie, property management staff going door to door told residents to move out by 9 a.m. Saturday or face eviction by law enforcement.
About 10 households received the verbal notice before advocates contacted property management saying they were going to send people to the site, said Kathleen Van Voorhis, vice president of the Project Moxie affordable housing nonprofit.
Van Voorhis and Wolf Bomgardner, an attorney with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, spent Thursday morning at the complex telling residents they do not need to leave because the notice does not follow the process that Sheridan, Wyo.-based property owner Bosley Management would have to follow for a legal eviction. They connected with people in 16 of the 17 units still occupied in the 49-unit complex, Van Voorhis said.
Owner John Bosley did not respond to multiple calls on Thursday requesting comment.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has not received paperwork for any evictions at La Vista del Rio apartments, spokeswoman Denise Womack-Avila said.
Wednesday was the second time advocates have accused the property owners of unlawfully threatening residents with eviction.
In March, Bosley gave residents a written notice saying the complex would close in two weeks. Advocates, including members of the Rio Arriba County Rural Housing Task Force, mobilized to protect residents from the closure, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which subsidizes the apartments, ordered Bosley to keep the apartments open.
Several residents did leave in March, Van Voorhis said.
“Obviously, people are so scared,” Bomgardner said. “There are people that have been living here for decades. … It’s their home, and beyond that, people really just don’t know where they would go if they had to leave here. New Mexico is in the midst of a housing crisis.”
Many grandparents and kids are among those who call the complex home. People from about nine different units shared breakfast Thursday and still sat outside talking hours later, Van Voorhis said.
“They’ve supported each other for years … but these individuals would not have other choices,” she said. “For many of them, this displacement would be permanent, and it would be deadly.”
According to USDA regulations, the tenants of La Vista del Rio cannot be evicted with less than 180 days’ notice, said Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo. The federal agency did not confirm or deny this Thursday.
Van Voorhis said advocates and local officials have had trouble getting answers about tenants’ rights at the apartments in “multiple attempts” to contact the agency since April.
A spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that “USDA Rural Development is unaware of any tenant evictions in process.”
“Tenant protections are of priority for Rural Development and requirements of existing agreements with the owner are actively being enforced,” the statement said.
Residents are also concerned about the apartments’ conditions, Bomgardner and Van Voorhis said, including mold growth and faulty utilities.
“It sounds like from the little bit that I’ve spoken with the people who live here … the landlord has refused to actually upkeep the property in any way,” Bomgardner said. “And in New Mexico, the landlord actually owes duties to people that live there. They need to make sure that it’s a habitable place that people can live. They need to fix issues when they arise.”