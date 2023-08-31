022423 jw vista del rio5.jpg

Property manager Yvonne Cordova points out where homeless people destroyed a unit Feb. 24 at La Vista del Rio Apartments in Española. On Wednesday, residents said property management staff went door to door telling tenants to move out by 9 a.m. Saturday.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Advocates working to save tenants from the shutdown of an Española low-income apartment complex say residents were threatened with eviction in a few days — despite the fact that they legally cannot be kicked on on such short notice.

On Wednesday afternoon, La Vista del Rio Apartments residents told members of Project Moxie, property management staff going door to door told residents to move out by 9 a.m. Saturday or face eviction by law enforcement.

About 10 households received the verbal notice before advocates contacted property management saying they were going to send people to the site, said Kathleen Van Voorhis, vice president of the Project Moxie affordable housing nonprofit.

