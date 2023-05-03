After trudging up a steep slope, Jacob Key caught his breath on a hilltop overlooking a sweeping wooded area where a planned burn was ignited near Hyde Memorial Park.
Key, a U.S. Forest Service fireshed coordinator, glanced across the way at a semi-barren hillside speckled with blackened, ashy stumps — the site of a recent prescribed burn.
Critics point to the denuded hill and contend this is what controlled burns will inflict on the entire watershed if allowed to go as planned, Key said, but they ignore the large tree-covered hill down the canyon in front of Thompson Peak that also was part of the burn.
"This is just the case that some folks highlight," Key said.
Planned burns, he said, don't have a uniform impact on the landscape.
Key was among a group of fire managers, scientists and representatives from government agencies and nonprofits who met with reporters Wednesday at Black Canyon trail to address concerns raised about the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project.
The plan calls for thinning 18,000 acres and igniting prescribed burns on 38,000 acres near the Santa Fe Municipal Watershed. The project's goals: reducing wildfire risks, protecting water resources and enhancing biodiversity in this area of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Opponents of the burn treatments range from those who have long pushed for laissez-faire forest management to people who mostly support controlled burns but who have grown wary after last year's catastrophic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The Forest Service started the historic fire last spring when two prescribed burns went awry and then merged into an inferno that raged for almost three months, destroying more than 500 homes and wreaking widespread damage on watersheds and ecosystems.
Some of the representatives who led Wednesday's tour of the prescribed burn sites in the project area were part of the Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition. Some members had advised the Forest Service on the mountains resiliency plan, which was first conceived as the Hyde Park Project in the early 2000s and evolved into the current plan several years ago.
Among the staunchest detractors are The Forest Advocate and WildEarth Guardians, which argue the plan is too aggressive, doesn't do enough to prevent prescribed burns from going out of control and will lead to federal agencies meddling too much in the forests' natural fire cycles.
Fire managers pushed back on the criticisms, with a few expressing frustration at what they called a misunderstanding of long-established science.
It's one thing to philosophically argue humans should back off and let Mother Nature reset the forest, but to say that reducing fuels doesn't affect wildfire behavior and call it a scientific stance is wrong, said Craig Allen, a retired U.S. Geological Survey research ecologist.
Many area residents have bought into the fallacy that eliminating fuels through prescribed burns is a useless activity and shouldn't be risked, Allen said.
"That is a failure of fire science 101," Allen said. "It's just pure fuels denialism. From a science standpoint, it's just so off-base."
Allen said he appreciates activists' passion about safeguarding the forest, adding it's unfortunate they don't grasp that big, older growth trees are the first to be consumed in a wildfire if fuels — skinny trees, vegetation and debris — are allowed to thicken around them.
Moreover, if a forest is too dense, then too many trees are competing for limited water in New Mexico's increasingly arid environment, Allen said, pointing to desiccated pine tree with brown, withered needles tipping over within a stand.
Younger, thinner trees and scrub are removed in prescribed burns, making the old-growth trees much less vulnerable, said Dennis Carril, a Forest Service fuels program manager.
Some mechanical thinning is done to create gaps so prescribed fires can be lighted without risking a severe blaze, Carrill said.
The Nature Conservancy did a study years ago assessing the watershed's wildfire risks and concluded the forests, trails, habitat, water resources and wildlife — including the Mexican spotted owl — were under threat, Sandy Hurlocker, retired Forest Service ranger and coalition member.
Unless protective measures are taken, such as prescribed burns, people would lose all these things they value to an inevitable severe fire, Hurlocker said.
"Doing nothing isn't going to help the owls," Hurlocker said.
Hurlocker and others said an area where a prescribed burn was conducted enabled crews to dig in safely and battle the Medio Fire in 2020, preventing it from spreading to a residential area. There are many other examples throughout the West, they said.
Ellis Margolis, USGS research ecologist, said there has been no wildfire in this area since 1880, largely because of the decadeslong policies that called for snuffing out any natural fire.
Tree rings show the frequency of natural fires in these forested mountains averaged about once every decade, evidence that refutes those who contend the normal intervals were much longer and, thus, doing prescribed burns is rushing the natural fire cycles, Margolis said.
"Why do you need crazy science?" Margolis said. "Just look at a piece of wood and count the number of years between a [fire] scar."
The Forest Service put the mountains project on hold last year, partly so the teams involved in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could regroup and also to defer to the agency chief’s review of planned burn policies.
The agency withdrew its initial “finding of no significant impact” under the National Environmental Policy Act and reopened public comment to those who had submitted prior statements on the project.
Eighteen people pointed out what they deemed as flaws in the project. A couple of the critics said the agency sidestepped key concerns.
Hurlocker said the public has weighed in a number of times since 2018. Suggestions are considered but many are not adopted, which upsets some people, he said.
"Not everybody is going to be happy 100%," Hurlocker said.